與, “Lee Jae-myeong’s ‘facial recognition disorder’ excuse is a pitiful outburst”

Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party, is attending the Democratic Party expansion executive meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the 9th.

The power of the people criticized Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party of Korea, as a shallow trick and reckless determination for saying at the trial on the 11th that he did not remember the late Kim Moon-ki, former head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation.

In a commentary on the 12th, senior deputy spokesman Hwang Gyu-hwan said, “How can you deceive the people with such shallow tricks every time. I think the ‘selective memory’ that disappears and comes back when it’s unfavorable is an all-around cheat key for indulgence,” he said.

Representative Lee said at the trial for his alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act on the 11th, “There are many cases in which politicians do not remember themselves even if their opponents remember them.” It is also criticized.”

Senior Deputy Spokesperson Hwang criticized, “It is embarrassing and embarrassing that the representative of the 168-seat opposition party in Korea gave an excuse to deny the allegation in court.”

He continued, “I don’t remember Seong-tae Kim, the former chairman of Ssangbangwool, because he was on the phone while drinking, and I can’t remember the former manager Kim because he has a facial recognition disorder. There are many reasons why I can’t remember.” The ‘ignorance strategy’ is nothing more than a pitiful desperate attempt to deceive the people,” he criticized.