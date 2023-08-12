Home » 與, “Lee Jae-myeong’s ‘facial recognition disorder’ excuse is a pitiful outburst”
News

與, “Lee Jae-myeong’s ‘facial recognition disorder’ excuse is a pitiful outburst”

by admin
與, “Lee Jae-myeong’s ‘facial recognition disorder’ excuse is a pitiful outburst”

▲Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party, is attending the Democratic Party expansion executive meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the 9th. (Go Iranian reporter photoeran@)

The power of the people criticized Lee Jae-myung, the head of the Democratic Party of Korea, as a shallow trick and reckless determination for saying at the trial on the 11th that he did not remember the late Kim Moon-ki, former head of the Seongnam Urban Development Corporation.

In a commentary on the 12th, senior deputy spokesman Hwang Gyu-hwan said, “How can you deceive the people with such shallow tricks every time. I think the ‘selective memory’ that disappears and comes back when it’s unfavorable is an all-around cheat key for indulgence,” he said.

Representative Lee said at the trial for his alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act on the 11th, “There are many cases in which politicians do not remember themselves even if their opponents remember them.” It is also criticized.”

Senior Deputy Spokesperson Hwang criticized, “It is embarrassing and embarrassing that the representative of the 168-seat opposition party in Korea gave an excuse to deny the allegation in court.”

He continued, “I don’t remember Seong-tae Kim, the former chairman of Ssangbangwool, because he was on the phone while drinking, and I can’t remember the former manager Kim because he has a facial recognition disorder. There are many reasons why I can’t remember.” The ‘ignorance strategy’ is nothing more than a pitiful desperate attempt to deceive the people,” he criticized.

You may also like

ICBF talks about the fate of the Mucutuy...

Judge Sets Limits on Trump’s Handling of Evidence...

Inner Mongolia’s Cultural and Tourism Department Focuses on...

Addiction medicine: More and more conspicuous level drinkers...

The Tax Directorate records a decline in the...

“What we do is to prevent the inhabitants...

Sylwia Rother cooks on five square meters for...

Covid-19.. Health announces its continuation in tracking the...

Do political strategies work?

Hours without electricity: blow to South Africa’s wine...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy