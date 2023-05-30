輿 Supreme Council member by-election candidate, deadline for registration of 6 outside members… active duty 0

▲Kim Ki-hyun, representative of People’s Power, is speaking at the Supreme Council meeting held at the National Assembly in Yeouido, Seoul on the morning of the 25th. (Etoday DB)

The Power of the People announced on the 30th that six outsiders had completed the registration of candidates for the by-election of the Supreme Council member to select the successor to former Supreme Council member Tae Young-ho. None of the incumbents ran for office.

According to People’s Power, the candidate registration, which took place for two days from the previous day, △Kim Garam Youth Spokesman △Kim Han-gu Hyundai Motor Company employee △Kim Young-soo, Director of the Korea Freedom Federation △Lee Jong-bae, Seoul City Councilman △Jeong Dong-hee Writer △Chun Gang-jeong, Gyeonggi Provincial Party Medical Policy Committee, completed the application.

The power of the people is scheduled to proceed with qualification screening for them by this day.

If there are more than five candidates who have passed the screening, a preliminary contest (opinion poll of responsible party members) will be held by the 1st of next month, and the highest member will be elected by vote of the National Committee on the 9th of next month.

In the first place, the possibility of running for several incumbent lawmakers was raised, but no final candidates were registered.