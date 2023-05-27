[과천소식] Burim-dong holds ‘One Mind Walkathon’, etc. :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

Participants in the walkathon are warming up before the start.

[과천=뉴시스] Reporter Park Seok-hee = Gwacheon-si, Gyeonggi-do reported on the 27th that the Burim-dong Athletic Association held the ‘2023 Burim-dong One Mind Walkathon’ on the 26th with about 300 residents participating.

Gwacheon Mayor Shin Gye-yong also participated in the event, and the residents walked a 4km section from the central park in the jurisdiction to the Seoul Grand Park Theme Garden through the Grand Park out-of-the-way.

After the event, a classical guitar performance and a prize draw event were held.

meeting place.

◇ Delivery of letter of appointment to fire policy advisory committee members and holding of regular meeting

The Gyeonggi Gwacheon Fire Station announced on the 27th that it recently held a meeting in the auditorium on the 3rd floor to discover consumer-centered disaster safety policies that fit the local characteristics along with the delivery of a letter of appointment to the fire policy advisory committee.

The meeting held on the 26th decided to focus on spreading safety culture, such as developing policies necessary for firefighting and establishing policies that sympathize with citizens. listened and discussed.

Meanwhile, the Gwacheon Fire Station Fire Policy Advisory Committee is composed of eight experts from various fields in the region, including lawyers, professors, educators, and members of professional and civic groups.

