Actively use it as an opportunity to qualify for the G7 presidency this year

Developing countries stand neutral in Ukraine

It is essential to maintain international order

Spurring the establishment of friendly relations with customized support

▲ Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (left) shakes hands with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on March 20 (local time). New Delhi/Reuters Yonhap News

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida has stepped up efforts to strengthen relations with the “Global South” as global security diplomacy is in full swing. In particular, by making full use of the leadership of the seven major countries (G7) this year, it is increasing its closeness to the global South.

Japan, the chair country of this year’s G7, is showing strong ambitions to serve as a bridge between developed countries and the global South. During his state visit last month, Prime Minister Kishida repeatedly emphasized strengthening relations with the “Global South.” As the presidency of the G7, an elite group representing the ‘Global North’, an advanced country, it intends to solidify its relationship with India, which is the presidency of this year’s G20 and a global leader in the South. Prime Minister Kishida said at a joint press conference with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the summit meeting on the 20th of last month, “India is an essential partner for realizing a ‘Free and Open Indo-Pacific (FOIP). He said he would invite Prime Minister Modi. Prime Minister Modi also expressed his intention to attend.

Prior to this, Prime Minister Kishida also mentioned at a press conference earlier this year, “To solidify solidarity in the international community, where confrontation and division are on the surface, we must further strengthen our relationship with the global South and respond together to the food and energy crisis.” . Regarding this, Nikkei Asia (Nikkei) evaluated that Prime Minister Kishida is making strengthening relations with the global South a pillar of his foreign policy.

The Global South, which refers to developing countries in the southern hemisphere, includes countries in Southeast Asia, South America and Africa. Most of these countries are neutral countries that do not stand on either side of the West, Russia, or China in the Ukraine war. In response, Japan believes that cooperation with the Global South is essential in maintaining and developing the international order shaken by the invasion of Ukraine. In terms of economic size and population, the presence of the G7 is gradually shrinking, while the Global South is growing. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the G7’s gross domestic product (GDP) accounted for more than 60% of the world‘s GDP in 1980, but decreased to 50% in 2010.

However, the Global South countries are currently facing a variety of issues, from rising energy prices to food crises and climate change, and are desperately in need of support tailored to their respective needs.

Conscious of this, the Japanese government unpacked the bundle. During his state visit to India, Prime Minister Kishida announced that he would invest 75 billion dollars (about 98 trillion won) in public-private partnerships by 2030 to improve infrastructure in developing countries in the Indo-Pacific. He also pledged to provide free assistance in line with the US security strategy on the security front, and to support global South countries in the areas of climate change, food security, and countermeasures against infectious diseases. Japan is already the fifth largest foreign investor in India. According to the Nikkei, over the past 20 years, Japan has invested $40 billion in investment.