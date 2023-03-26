Today (27th), which is Monday, the temperature in the morning will drop significantly and a cold spring will come.

The Korea Meteorological Administration predicted that the temperature this morning would drop by 3 to 10 degrees from the previous day. “Although the whole country will be mostly sunny due to the influence of the migratory high pressure located in the West Sea, it is good to pay attention to health care as the daily temperature difference can be severe, such as morning temperatures falling below freezing in some places in the inland and mountainous areas.”

This cold will continue until the morning of tomorrow (28th), and will be relieved from noon tomorrow.

In addition, there will be places where frost falls around 0 degrees in most areas of the country, and there will be places where ice freezes around the central and inland areas, so he asked for attention to crop management.

Most of the country will see clear weather, but Yeongdong, Gangwon, and the east coast of Gyeongsang will be mostly cloudy. On the east coast of North Gyeongsang Province, less than 5 mm of raindrops may fall.

The atmosphere will be very dry in the metropolitan area, inland Gangwon, and some parts of Chungbuk, where the dry warning has been issued, and it is expected that other areas will gradually become dry.

The lowest temperature in the morning is expected to be -3 to 7 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is expected to be 11 to 17 degrees.

The concentration of fine dust will show a ‘normal’ level in all regions due to smooth atmospheric diffusion. However, it was predicted that the southern Gyeonggi and Incheon areas would temporarily become ‘bad’ at night.

As of 6 a.m., the nationwide morning temperature is △Seoul 2 degrees △Incheon 2 degrees △Suwon 0 degrees △Chuncheon -3 degrees △Gangneung 3 degrees △Baengnyeongdo 3 degrees △Hongseong -1 degrees △Cheongju 2 degrees △Daejeon 0 degrees △Jeonju 1 degree △Andong -1 province △Daegu 5 provinces △Pohang 6 provinces △Gwangju 3 provinces △Ulsan 5 provinces △Mokpo 4 provinces △Heuksando 5 provinces △Yeosu 6 provinces △Changwon 6 provinces △Busan 8 provinces △Jeju 8 provinces △Ulleungdo/Dokdo 6 degrees, etc.

Daytime maximum temperature △ Seoul 14 degrees △ Incheon 11 degrees △ Suwon 14 degrees △ Chuncheon 15 degrees △ Gangneung 14 degrees △ Baengnyeongdo 10 degrees △ Hongseong 15 degrees △ Cheongju 15 degrees △ Daejeon 16 degrees △ Jeonju 14 degrees △ Andong 15 degrees △ Daegu 16 degrees △Pohang 15 degrees △Gwangju 16 degrees △Ulsan 15 degrees △Mokpo 12 degrees △Heuksan-do 11 degrees △Yeosu 16 degrees △Changwon 16 degrees △Busan 17 degrees △Jeju 13 degrees △Ulleungdo/Dokdo 11 degrees.