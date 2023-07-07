[날씨]Heat wave warning in the metropolitan area and Gangwon… heavy rain in the south

▲ (Etoday DB)

On Saturday, the 8th, it is very hot with very strong and heavy rain in the southern region, and the daytime temperature rises above 31 degrees in the metropolitan area and Gangwon-do. In particular, in southern Gyeonggi-do and Gangwon-do, where a heatwave warning has been issued, the maximum perceived temperature will rise to more than 33 degrees due to high humidity.

The rain that started the day before continued until the morning of the 9th in Jeju Island and the southern coast, and the total precipitation was predicted to reach 50 to 100 mm (more than 150 mm in many places). There are places where very strong rain of 30 to 60 mm per hour accompanied by gusts, thunder and lightning occurs until morning in Jeju Island and Jeonnam, and until morning in Jeonbuk, Gyeongnam, and southern Gyeongbuk, so special care must be taken to avoid damage.

The lowest temperature this morning is expected to be 19 to 24 degrees, and the highest daytime temperature is expected to be 24 to 32 degrees, slightly higher than normal.

The morning minimum temperature in major regions is △Seoul 23 degrees △Incheon 22 degrees △Suwon 22 degrees △Chuncheon 20 degrees △Gangneung 20 degrees △Cheongju 23 degrees △Daejeon 23 degrees △Jeonju 24 degrees △Gwangju 24 degrees △Daegu 21 degrees △Busan 23 degrees △Jeju 25 degrees, etc.

The daytime maximum temperature is △Seoul 31 degrees △Incheon 30 degrees △Suwon 31 degrees △Chuncheon 32 degrees △Gangneung 26 degrees △Cheongju 31 degrees △Daejeon 30 degrees △Jeonju 31 degrees △Gwangju 31 degrees △Daegu 30 degrees △Busan 26 degrees △Jeju 29 degrees, etc.

The concentration of fine dust is expected to be ‘good to normal’ in all regions due to smooth atmospheric diffusion.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

