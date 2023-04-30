Home » [내일날씨] Labor Day, mostly ‘sunny’ across the country… Be aware of the large diurnal temperature range
▲ On the afternoon of the 30th, citizens are riding bicycles on Haha Island on the Geumho River in Buk-gu, Daegu. (yunhap news)

On the 1st, which is Labor Day and Monday, the whole country will be mostly sunny. The minimum temperature in the morning was predicted to be 5 to 13 degrees, and the maximum temperature during the day was 18 to 24 degrees. However, the temperature difference between day and night is very large, around 15 degrees, especially in the southern region, so you need to take care of your health.

In the central region, there will be occasional cloudiness from morning to afternoon, and in Yeongseo, Gangwon, there will be a place where it rains accompanied by gusty winds, thunder and lightning at one time until dawn. The expected precipitation is less than 5 mm. Even in the northern part of North Chungcheong Province and the inland part of North Gyeongsang Province, there may be places where raindrops of less than 0.1 mm fall until dawn.

The concentration of fine dust is expected to be at a ‘normal’ level nationwide.

The atmosphere will be very dry around Yeongdong, Gangwon. Other areas will gradually become dry. The wind is also strong, so you need to be extra careful to prevent fires such as forest fires.

The wave of the sea will be 0.5 to 1.5m off the coast of the East and West Seas, and 0.5 to 1.0m off the coast of the South Sea. The wave height of the far inner sea (far sea within about 200 km from the coastline) is predicted to be 0.5 to 2.5 m in the East Sea and 0.5 to 1.5 m in the West and South Seas. In the far sea of ​​the East Sea, there may be places where thunder and lightning strike along with gusts of wind, so be careful of safety accidents at sea.

