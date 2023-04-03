▲ On the 12th of last month, when spring rain fell across the country, cornelian flowers that bloomed in Sandong Village, Gurye-gun, Jeollanam-do are conveying the lively energy of spring. In Sandong-myeon, Gurye, the Gurye Sansuyu Flower Festival is held until the 19th. Reporter Shin Tae-hyun [email protected] (Etoday DB)

From the afternoon of Tuesday, the 4th, it will gradually become cloudy and spring rain will fall across the country.

The rain was predicted to continue until the 6th, starting with Jeju Island and spreading throughout the country during the night.

Expected precipitation for 4 to 6 days is more than 200mm in the mountains of Jeju, and more than 120mm in the southern coast of Jeju, the eastern part of Jeonnam, the southern coast of Gyeongnam, and Jirisan.

Precipitation in other regions is 30-80 mm in the Jeonnam region, the southern coast of Gyeongnam region, the inland southwest of Gyeongnam, Jeju Island, and the 5th West Sea, the metropolitan area, the inland mountains of Gangwon, the Chungnam region, Jeonbuk, the northern inland of Gyeongbuk, and the inland Gyeongnam region, 20-60 mm in the east coast of Gangwon, Chungbuk, and Gyeongbuk region. It is 10 to 40 mm along the northern coast of Jeju Island.

The minimum temperature in the morning will be 4 to 12 degrees, and the highest midday temperature will be 16 to 23 degrees, similar to today.

The sea wave will rise as high as 4.0m in the far sea inside and outside the West Sea and the far sea inside the East Sea.