[내일 날씨] The highest temperature during the day is 33 degrees… showers in the late afternoon

[내일 날씨] The highest temperature during the day is 33 degrees… showers in the late afternoon

(Photo = Yonhap News)

On Friday, the 23rd, there will be occasional cloud cover across the country.

In southern Gangwon and inland northern Gyeongbuk, there may be places with showers in the late afternoon. The expected precipitation is 5 to 20 mm.

The minimum temperature in the morning was predicted to be 17-21 degrees. The highest temperature during the day is 24 to 33 degrees, which is about 1 to 4 degrees higher than today (22 to 30 degrees), and will rise to more than 30 degrees in the inland.

Due to the smooth air diffusion, the concentration of fine dust is expected to be ‘good’ to ‘normal’ nationwide.

The waves of the sea will be 0.5 to 2.0 m off the coast of the East Sea and 0.5 to 1.0 m off the coast of the West and South Seas.

The wave heights in the far inner sea (far seas within about 200 km from the coastline) are predicted to be 0.5 to 2.5 m in the East Sea, 0.5 to 1.0 m in the West Sea, and 0.5 to 1.5 m in the South Sea.

