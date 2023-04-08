[서울=뉴시스] Green Yu (錄喩) Today’s horoscope ◆ Born in 48 Years of Rat Let’s express it outwardly Let’s share our inner feelings. Born in 1996 Let’s have a relaxed time without being impatient. ◆ 49-year-old Ox Let’s hold hands first. Even if you eat, you will be full. ◆Beomtti 50-year-old Farewell to loved ones Let’s do it again tomorrow. 62-year-old teach, learn and share experiences. Born in 1986, happy call Let’s run even while sleeping. Born in 1998. ◆Rabbit 51-year-old The temptation written as a lie is approaching. I can hear the pinjan. Born in 1975. A story like a star. Love flowers bloom. Born in 1987. Let’s win an unprecedented prize. Born in 1952, born in the year of the dragon, let’s turn back to the lane for a while. Born in 1964, learners should be model students. lose ◆Snake year 41 Let’s go on a picnic that gives leisure and abundance. 53 year old Let’s get help from big worries. 01-year-old Dealing or bargaining You have to sell your pride. ◆ Born in 42nd Year of the Horse A round sun rises in a gloomy mood. Born in 54th Let’s bring out the wisdom buried in the years. Courage Let’s step forward. 2002-year-old soaring celebrity name value changes. ◆ 43-year-old sheep Let’s put a comma in the busy pace. Born in 55 Let’s keep the same habits. Born in 1967 Let’s wait long enough to be filled. Born in 1979. Happy memories can be recovered. Born in 1991 Let’s suppress sadness behind a bright smile. Born in 2003. ◆ Monkey Year 44 Passion that never fades Youth is coming again. Become the main character in an unfamiliar place born in 2004. Born in the year of the Rooster, 45 years old, the worries that you had a lot of worries come to an end. Born in 57 years, put on tiger wings, become a dragon, and become a dragon. see. ◆Born in the Year of the Dog 46 years old, stick to the old ways and save it. Born in 58 years, have no enemies or friends. Let’s unite. Born in 47 Year of the Pig Luck comes without rumor. Born in 59 Let’s listen to a proposal that takes away your heart. Born in 71 Let’s show only sincerity without any help. accept

