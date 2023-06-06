Home » [단독] 尹 reveals ‘semiconductor strategy’… International cooperation, such as the head of the Japanese department
News

[단독] 尹 reveals ‘semiconductor strategy’… International cooperation, such as the head of the Japanese department

by admin
[단독] 尹 reveals ‘semiconductor strategy’… International cooperation, such as the head of the Japanese department

Secondary battery followed by semiconductor national strategy meeting
Yongin Semiconductor Cluster Attracted Japanese materials and equipment companies, technology development through joint research
Implementation of ‘Supply Chain Cooperation and Semiconductor Law Consultation’ at summits with the US, Canada, and EU

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol visited Samsung Display in Asan, South Chungcheong Province with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on April 4. (Provided by the Yongsan Presidential Office)

President Yoon Seok-yeol announces the semiconductor national strategy following the secondary battery.

On the 6th, a key official in the Yongsan Presidential Office said in a phone call with this magazine, “President Yoon is scheduled to announce a plan to strengthen semiconductor competitiveness.” revealed

On April 10, President Yoon ordered preparations for a national strategy meeting to enhance the competitiveness of secondary batteries and semiconductors. He held a national strategy meeting for rechargeable batteries on the 20th of the same month, with plans to open it twice before and after a state visit to the United States. Next, a semiconductor national strategy meeting is planned.

At this meeting, it is expected that technology development through cooperation with Japanese semiconductor subsidiaries (materials, parts, equipment) companies, and successive semiconductor cooperation outcomes through successive summits will be discussed.

Regarding the cooperation with Japan, President Yoon announced at the Cabinet meeting on March 21 that he would attract Japanese manufacturers to the high-tech system semiconductor cluster to be built in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. This was identified as a remark made while receiving bids for the bid starting from the Korea-Japan summit held by President Yoon in Japan on the 16th of the same month.

See also  CEO Ernst Trapp leaves the mail order company EMP in Lingen

Another key official in the presidential office told the magazine at the time, “The reason President Yoon said is that discussions with Japanese companies are already underway. There must have been a request from us and a request from a Japanese company,” he said.

In addition, it is known that the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is planning to hold an inauguration ceremony for joint research on fine chemical technology between Korea and Japan in Seoul on the 14th of this month. As the two countries embark on joint research in the field of high-tech industrial materials, there is an expectation that the import of materials that depend on China can be reduced through technological prowess.

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol greets US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Grand Prince Hotel, the site of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on the 21st of last month. (Provided by the Yongsan Presidential Office)

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol greets US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Grand Prince Hotel, the site of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on the 21st of last month. (Provided by the Yongsan Presidential Office)

In addition, it can deal with the follow-up measures of the semiconductor cooperation achievements that President Yoon obtained through the series of talks with various countries, including the ROK-US meeting.

First of all, at the Korea-US meeting held in Washington on the 26th of last month (local time), an agreement was reached to launch the ‘Core and Emerging Technology Dialogue’ to discuss mutually beneficial US semiconductor laws, and at the Canadian summit held at the Presidential Office Building on the 18th of the same month, semiconductor manufacturing A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed for cooperation in a ‘comprehensive supply chain’ covering smelting, trade, and recycling of essential minerals.

See also  Councilor Icardi to the mayors of the ASL: "In the spring the area for the Ivrea hospital"

At the summit with the European Union (EU) held on the 22nd, they made promises to develop a joint mechanism for stabilizing the semiconductor supply chain and to discuss EU semiconductor laws through the ‘Supply Chain and Industrial Policy Dialogue (SCIPD)’.

In summary, it seems that the focus will be on establishing international cooperation, including the United States and Japan, for semiconductor materials and supply chains.

You may also like

Estate Reale, music and theater at the Gardens...

Tomorrow 10,255 students from Xiaoshan will go to...

Emirates Airlines is looking to order more long-haul...

So far this year, 98 people have died...

Violence and torture at the police station, 5...

Open House Turin 2023: the sixth edition is...

What does Gustavo Petro mean when he talks...

Daily News Digital Newspaper Platform-Launch of 2023 “Safety...

Band XGiove will be the opening act of...

Anti-fraud measures accompany the start of the regular...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy