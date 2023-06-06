[단독] 尹 reveals ‘semiconductor strategy’… International cooperation, such as the head of the Japanese department



Yongin Semiconductor Cluster Attracted Japanese materials and equipment companies,

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol visited Samsung Display in Asan, South Chungcheong Province with Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong on April 4. (Provided by the Yongsan Presidential Office)

President Yoon Seok-yeol announces the semiconductor national strategy following the secondary battery.

On the 6th, a key official in the Yongsan Presidential Office said in a phone call with this magazine, “President Yoon is scheduled to announce a plan to strengthen semiconductor competitiveness.” revealed

On April 10, President Yoon ordered preparations for a national strategy meeting to enhance the competitiveness of secondary batteries and semiconductors. He held a national strategy meeting for rechargeable batteries on the 20th of the same month, with plans to open it twice before and after a state visit to the United States. Next, a semiconductor national strategy meeting is planned.

At this meeting, it is expected that technology development through cooperation with Japanese semiconductor subsidiaries (materials, parts, equipment) companies, and successive semiconductor cooperation outcomes through successive summits will be discussed.

Regarding the cooperation with Japan, President Yoon announced at the Cabinet meeting on March 21 that he would attract Japanese manufacturers to the high-tech system semiconductor cluster to be built in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province. This was identified as a remark made while receiving bids for the bid starting from the Korea-Japan summit held by President Yoon in Japan on the 16th of the same month.

Another key official in the presidential office told the magazine at the time, “The reason President Yoon said is that discussions with Japanese companies are already underway. There must have been a request from us and a request from a Japanese company,” he said.

In addition, it is known that the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy is planning to hold an inauguration ceremony for joint research on fine chemical technology between Korea and Japan in Seoul on the 14th of this month. As the two countries embark on joint research in the field of high-tech industrial materials, there is an expectation that the import of materials that depend on China can be reduced through technological prowess.

▲President Yoon Seok-yeol greets US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida at the Grand Prince Hotel, the site of the G7 Summit in Hiroshima on the 21st of last month. (Provided by the Yongsan Presidential Office)

In addition, it can deal with the follow-up measures of the semiconductor cooperation achievements that President Yoon obtained through the series of talks with various countries, including the ROK-US meeting.

First of all, at the Korea-US meeting held in Washington on the 26th of last month (local time), an agreement was reached to launch the ‘Core and Emerging Technology Dialogue’ to discuss mutually beneficial US semiconductor laws, and at the Canadian summit held at the Presidential Office Building on the 18th of the same month, semiconductor manufacturing A memorandum of understanding (MOU) was signed for cooperation in a ‘comprehensive supply chain’ covering smelting, trade, and recycling of essential minerals.

At the summit with the European Union (EU) held on the 22nd, they made promises to develop a joint mechanism for stabilizing the semiconductor supply chain and to discuss EU semiconductor laws through the ‘Supply Chain and Industrial Policy Dialogue (SCIPD)’.

In summary, it seems that the focus will be on establishing international cooperation, including the United States and Japan, for semiconductor materials and supply chains.