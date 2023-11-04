[단독] In Yohan bound for Busan… likely to have a ‘surprise meeting’ with Lee Jun-seok in the afternoon

In Yo-han boarding a flight to Busan

Lee Jun-seok, talk concert at Kyungsung University, Busan

Lee Jun-seok’s side “I haven’t received any contact whatsoever.”

▲[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Choo Sang-cheol = People Power Party Innovation Committee Chairman In Yo-han is speaking at the 3rd meeting of the Innovation Committee held at the People Power Party headquarters in Yeouido, Seoul on the morning of the 3rd. 2023.11.03. schoo@newsis.com

It has been confirmed that People Power Party Innovation Committee Chairman In Yo-han is highly likely to meet former CEO Lee Jun-seok in Busan on the 4th.

According to this paper’s coverage, Chairman In boarded a plane to Busan this morning. In one online community, a picture taken with Chairman In was posted along with the message, “In Yohan is on a plane to Busan.”

At 3 p.m. on this day, former Representative Lee will hold a debate with former People Power Party lawmaker Lee Eon-ju at Kyungsung University in Busan on the topic, ‘You fool, the problem is politics! – Discussing the future of the Republic of Korea and the direction of political innovation.’ In a phone call with this newspaper this morning, Chairman In said, “We are moving right now,” and did not say anything about the trip to Busan, saying, “I think we need to check.”

Chairman In has consistently requested a meeting with former Representative Lee. In an interview with SBS’ ‘Kim Tae-hyun’s Political Show’ on the 3rd, Chairman In said, “If former CEO Lee Jun-seok gives permission, I hope we can continue to meet, not just one-time,” and added, “That young brother is my teacher.” On the 1st, he also appeared on CBS’ ‘Kim Hyun-jung’s News Show’ and said to former leader Lee, “I know that you contributed a lot to creating this party, and you helped me well during the election,” and “I ask you to help me in the future and teach me a little.” did.

Meanwhile, former Representative Lee’s side said, “We have not received any communication whatsoever (from Chairman In)” regarding this. However, considering that Chairman In is known to have paid a surprise visit to former President Lee Myung-bak on the 27th of last month, a meeting between the two is likely.

Chairman In’s relay meetings are expected to continue. Chairman In appeared on MBC’s Focus News on the 3rd and said he would meet with Kim Jong-in, former chairman of the emergency response committee of the United Future Party (formerly the People Power Party). He said, “I also contacted Chairman Kim Jong-in. “We will meet soon,” he said. “I also met with former President Lee Myung-bak, and although it will be private, I will also meet with former President Park Geun-hye, and I will meet with various people, no matter who from the Democratic Party asks to see me.”

