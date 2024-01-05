[단독] Kiwoom Securities appoints former Samjong KPMG director Seok Ho-jing as risk management executive

▲Seok Ho-jing, Kiwoom Securities’ new CRO.

Kiwoom Securities, which suffered a large-scale measles last year due to the Contract for Difference (CFD) and Youngpoong Paper receivables scandal, appointed former Samjong KPMG director Seok Ho-jing as the new head of the risk management division. This is interpreted as an intention to strengthen internal control capabilities and restore investor trust by entrusting risk management to external talent with expertise.

According to the financial investment industry on the 5th, Kiwoom Securities appointed Managing Director Seok to the position of CRO (Chief Risk Officer), an executive position in charge of risk management, through a board resolution on the 28th of last month. It is reported that Executive Director Seok’s expertise in compliance and internal control was highly evaluated and he was entrusted with the company’s crisis management strategy.

Managing Director Seok is an internal control expert who has been working in the field of risk management in the financial and accounting industries for over 20 years. After graduating from Korea University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration, he earned a master’s and doctorate in finance from Korea University’s graduate school. From 1995 to 2002, he studied corporate governance at Korea University’s Institute of Corporate Management.

He entered the financial industry in 2004 when he joined KB Kookmin Bank as a deputy manager. Afterwards, he moved to Samjong KPMG in 2006 and served as head of the risk and compliance consulting department. In 2007, he served as head of risk management at Samsung Securities, director of KEB Hana Bank’s Hong Kong branch, and general director of IB at Hana Bank’s Singapore branch. In 2021, he returned to Samjeong KPMG after 14 years and took on the role of director of risk and compliance consulting.

Previously, Kiwoom Securities launched a risk management task force (TF) in November last year and began a comprehensive review of the company’s risk management system, while also providing information such as the concentration of transactions in a small number of accounts to individual investors so that they can directly prepare for risks. The Enterprise Risk Management TF, which was launched at this time, has now been promoted to the Risk Management Headquarters. This was a preemptive measure to establish a strict internal control system as CEOs in the securities industry unanimously cited risk management as their top priority for the new year.

Meanwhile, Kiwoom Securities plans to hold an extraordinary general shareholders’ meeting on the 8th next week and decide on the appointment of Vice President Eom Joo-seong (Director of Strategic Planning Division), who was designated as the new CEO, as an executive director. Vice President Eom will be appointed as an executive director through a resolution on this day and then officially appointed as CEO.

