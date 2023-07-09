[단독] The team leader who was loyal to Bae Sang-yoon in ‘Escape abroad’… 100 million annual salary and 100 million wedding congratulatory money

Bae Sang-yoon’s ’emperor’s escape’ is included in the indictment

Remittance of 4.5 billion in nominal gambling funds… Giving living expenses to my girlfriend

In the first trial, “all charges were admitted”… 10 days decision to be made

▲ Woomo, vice chairman of KH Group, attends the interrogation (substantial review of warrant) of the suspect before arrest on charges of escaping criminals related to ‘KH Bae Sang-yoon overseas flight support’ held at the Seoul Central District Court in Seocho-gu, Seoul on May 26 this year. (Newsis)

Bae Sang-yoon, chairman of KH Group, was found to have paid 100 million won as a wedding gift to an attendant who helped him escape overseas. Prosecutors believe that the employee, who received an annual salary of up to 100 million won, was loyal to Chairman Bae and participated in the crime, such as sending living expenses and gambling funds.

According to the indictment obtained by this paper on the 9th, it contains the circumstances in which Mr. Lee, the head of the KH group’s execution team, who was charged with aiding and abetting criminal escape and habitual gambling, systematically helped Chairman Bae’s ‘escape from the emperor’.

Chairman Bae set up an executive team that was in charge of running errands, driving, and guarding himself. Lee, who was in charge of the team, laundered company funds while managing a bank account in the name of Chairman Bae. It is known that all of them took an oath of allegiance to Chairman Bae, calling him ‘father’.

Team leader Lee, who manages the entourage, received an annual salary of 110 million won, and other attendants received similar salaries. In particular, Chairman Bae paid 100 million won only as a congratulatory money for Mr. Lee’s wedding. It is said that he also bought a watch as a gift separately.

Mr. Lee issued an airline ticket so that Bae, who was fleeing abroad, could move freely. It was investigated that he delivered a total of 4.5 billion won in funds to Chairman Bae, who was gambling in the United States and Vietnam.

In addition, Chairman Bae made and sent a check card in the name of an executive in the group so that he could use it abroad. The indictment also included delivering 150 million won in cash in the name of living expenses to his wife in Korea at the direction of Chairman Bae.

On the 26th of last month, at the first trial held at the hearing of Judge Jang Su-jin of the Seoul Central District Court Criminal 7, Mr. Lee’s side acknowledged all the charges and expressed the opinion that they agreed with the evidence submitted by the prosecution. Woomo, general vice chairman of KH Group, who was also brought to trial on charges of escaping the criminal, also acknowledged the charges.

As they admitted all the charges, the court decided to end the hearing in the second trial to be held on the 10th. On this day, the prosecution will make a decision to seek a sentence through the defendant’s newspaper.

Meanwhile, Chairman Bae is accused of embezzling 400 billion won in damages to affiliates and stealing 65 billion won from affiliates in order to raise funds for the acquisition of Pyeongchang Alpensia Resort.

Chairman Bae is known to be currently staying in Southeast Asian countries. Prosecutors have received an arrest warrant for Chairman Bae and have issued an Interpol red notice. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also invalidated Chairman Bae’s passport.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

