[마감 후] The law of broken semiconductors

There are two representative technology laws mentioned in the semiconductor industry. These are ‘Moore’s Law’ proposed in 1965 by Gordon Moore, co-founder of Intel, and ‘Hwang’s Law’ proposed in 2002 by Hwang Chang-gyu, former president of Samsung Electronics.

Moore’s Law is the theory that the number of transistors that can be integrated into a semiconductor chip doubles every two years.

The transistor that controls the flow of current within the semiconductor is like the heart. In a situation where competition for ultra-miniaturization processes is fierce, as semiconductor devices become smaller, the size of transistors also decreases.

A transistor is divided into a ‘channel’ through which current flows and a ‘gate’ that controls the channel. In the ‘fin-fet’ technology currently used by global companies such as Samsung Electronics and TSMC (Taiwan), the area where the channel and gate touch the transistor is three places on the right, top, and left.

Samsung Electronics applied GAA (gate-all-around) technology from the 3-nano (nm·1 nano=1 billionth of a meter) process to further enhance transistor performance. The GAA method is a structure in which current flows on all sides by covering the gate to the bottom of the channel of the transistor. It is to increase the area where the channel touches the gate so that a sufficient amount of power flows.

Moore’s law implies that the technology to maintain and improve the performance of these smaller transistors grows noticeably every two years. However, as time goes by, the speed of advancement of semiconductor processes accelerates, and it is rare to talk about Moore’s Law these days.

Huang’s law states that the capacity of a memory semiconductor doubles every year. Since Hwang’s Law came out, Samsung Electronics’ NAND flash capacity has increased every year.

However, Moore’s Law and Hwang’s Law do not exist by any scientific basis. It is correct to predict how much change semiconductor technology will bring to mankind and to understand it with empirical theories imagined in advance.

It has been a long time since the boundaries of the technological development cycle have been blurred.

Along with semiconductor performance, global semiconductor companies such as Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, TSMC, and Micron (USA) pay attention to speed. How quickly you can release a good product has become your competitive edge.

A good example is the foundry (semiconductor consignment production) market where Samsung Electronics and TSMC faced each other. The two companies are building foundries in Phoenix, Arizona and Taylor, Texas, respectively. As for the overall timeline, TSMC is about a year ahead.

In December of last year, TSMC invited a large number of US political and business figures, including President Biden, Apple CEO Tim Cook, and Nvidia founder and CEO Jensen Huang, and held an equipment introduction ceremony for the 1st plant.

It is known that Samsung Electronics is carrying out the construction of the Taylor plant without stopping unless there is bad weather. When the clean room is completed at the end of the year, it is expected to start bringing in semiconductor equipment.

In the era of artificial intelligence (AI), the evolution of semiconductor technology is inevitable. Korean companies such as Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix are leading the cutting-edge technology on the global stage.

What is needed in this case is the role of the government. It should not be taken lightly that Gyeonggi-hyeon, head of Samsung Electronics’ DS division (president), said at the ‘3rd pan-governmental promotion committee meeting for the success of the Yongin Advanced System Semiconductor National Industrial Complex’ held last month that “early construction is desperately needed.”

The battle for supremacy between the US and China over the semiconductor supply chain is still ongoing. It is time to mobilize all national capabilities so that Korean companies that have demonstrated technological leadership in next-generation semiconductors and cutting-edge processes that go beyond the rules can play an active role.

