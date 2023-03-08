What book have you read today?

I often look at children’s books or books for teenagers, but today I read a book called ‘Long Long Night’ by Ruri. This book is not a book for adults, it is a book for elementary school students. When reading children’s books, there are times when I think that some books are must-read for adults. The ‘Long Long Night’ I chose today is also like that.

Author Ruri, on her way to work on the morning of March 19, 2018, heard the news that the world‘s last male northern white rhinoceros, ‘Sudan’, had passed away. said to have started. The book tells the story of Norden, the last white rock rhinoceros on the planet, and I, a young penguin born from an abandoned egg, spending a long night together to find the sea. Some say this book is a story about nature and animal protection, while others say it is a story about solidarity of love. Someone else said it was a story about the power of stories.

I felt that this book was about me. It feels like a book that the author wrote for Anna Jeon to read. I lived in an orphanage as a child, was an adopted child, and was a client who was a victim of child abuse. Like Norden, I lived a life as if I was left alone in the world, and I lived a life abused by strangers without knowing who my parents were, like the nameless penguin ‘Me’. At that time, I thought I had lived well on my own, but looking back now, I realize that I have survived with the help and solidarity of many unknown people. Just like the penguin ‘I’ was awakened from an egg by Chiku and Wimbo, who don’t know his face, and lives with Norden’s help.

Living in an orphanage at a very young age that I can’t even remember must be because someone took me there. The reason why I was able to eat, sleep, and study at the orphanage must be because of someone’s money and labor. Even now as an adult, I think that I am living with the interest and support of my husband, children, and people who know me.

Like Norden, there were long, long nights, nightmares, embarrassing days when I wanted to kick the covers, but I can say this now because I know that I did not come this far on my own. Just as I have lived so far with the help of Norden, Chiku, and Wimbo, who I don’t know who they are, I want to write a little impression that I want someone to become Norden, Chiku, and Wimbo.

Wouldn’t that be a good function of the ‘society’ in which we live?

Jeon Anna, CEO of Chaekgeulsaram, social worker