[사설] Let’s make a white paper so there will be no 2nd ‘Saemangeum Jamboree’

The ‘2023 Saemangeum World Scout Jamboree’ ended on the 11th with a closing ceremony at Sangam World Cup Stadium in Seoul and a K-pop concert. At the closing ceremony, World Scouting Federation Secretary-General Ahmed Alhendawi told the 40,000 Scouts, “You faced the ordeal and turned it into a rather special experience.” These are not empty words. This Jamboree was truly special. It’s the same for the crews from all over the world, and it’s the same for Korea. No other Jamboree would have written a drama with a dramatic twist that started with a mess like this one and ended with a splendid ending.

This is not the time to be relieved. The real finish is urgent. We must take a serious approach to finding out the truth so that we do not have to worry about seeing an international event that undermines national prestige again. Looking back, nothing was right. It was absurd that a campsite was set up on a tidal flat reclaimed land. Jeonbuk-do reclaimed the land under the pretext of ‘rapid development tailored to the Jamboree’, and in the voice of concern, it insisted that it could make up for the shortcomings by piling up more soil and planting trees that are resistant to salt. It was all bullshit.

Other controversies continued, such as dirty toilets with poor cleanliness, poor showers and medical facilities. From the first day of the opening, about 400 people with fever occurred, and the Jamboree, which means a pleasant party and fun play, has turned into a scene of ‘survival experience’. Eventually, some countries, such as the UK and the US, withdrew early. why did it happen

The Republic of Korea successfully held the World Jamboree 32 years ago in Goseong in 1991. The Saemangeum Jamboree had a ‘trial’ and a ‘special experience’ despite spending a much larger budget than 32 years ago. Is there such a regression? The Board of Audit and Inspection announced yesterday that it plans to launch a full-scale audit. A police investigation will also be inevitable.

We also need national efforts to reduce budget waste, albeit belatedly. The construction of Saemangeum International Airport, which Jeonbuk-do propelled with the Jamboree, should be reexamined from the starting point. The project cost allocated to the construction of an airport whose economic feasibility is questionable is 807.7 billion won. The construction of the airport has not even begun. The feasibility of construction should be investigated.

It is not only the poor performance of the Saemangeum Jamboree that is unseemly. The ruling and opposition parties are busy blaming you. The act of avoidance by the central and local governments and the Jamboree Organizing Committee is also spectacle. Since last February, the organizing committee, which had been co-chaired by five members, had no idea what it was doing, and Gender Equality and Family Minister Kim Hyun-sook often passed the responsibility on to the World Federation and Jeonbuk Province. A Jeonbuk provincial council member posted a post on social media to the effect that the members grew up precious and complained a lot, fanning public anger. everything is poor

The problems of the Saemangeum Jamboree, including the behavior of the government and politicians, should be left as white papers and used as teachers on the other hand. The Gangwon Winter Youth Olympics in 2024 and the Catholic World Youth Games in 2027 will be held in the future. The decision to host the 2030 Busan World Expo (Expo) was also imminent at the end of November this year. Even if the lessons learned from this Jamboree are well digested, future failures can be drastically reduced. Furthermore, it is time to reflect on how long we will stick to attracting unnecessary and non-urgent international events.