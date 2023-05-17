Home » [상보] International oil prices rise on optimism on debt ceiling negotiations…WTI 2.8%↑
[상보] International oil prices rise on optimism on debt ceiling negotiations…WTI 2.8%↑

Weekly U.S. crude oil stocks rise despite surprise rise
Biden “I won’t miss the default”

A pumping jack pumps oil from an oil field near Lovington, New Mexico. Lovington/AP News

International oil prices rose on the 17th (local time). Expectations that US politicians would reach an agreement on raising the federal debt ceiling worked as a favorable factor.

At the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), West Texas Intermediate (WTI) for June contracts closed at $72.83 per barrel, up $1.97 (2.8%) from the previous trading day. On the ICE Futures Exchange in London, Brent crude oil for July delivery was $76.96 per barrel, down $2.05 (2.7%). On this day, both WTI and Brent crude recorded the highest in about a week since the 9th.

As US politicians’ debt ceiling negotiations, which had been in a deadlock, showed a clue to a solution, the market’s relief grew. As a result, risk assets, including the stock market and crude oil, showed an upward trend.

Until the previous day, concerns in the market that if the U.S. federal government defaults due to a failure in debt ceiling negotiations, it would deal a huge blow to the U.S. and global economy, led to a decline in investor sentiment.

On this day, President Joe Biden said, “I am confident that we will reach an agreement on the debt ceiling and that the United States will not fall into default.”

The news of an increase in US weekly crude inventories also had a limited impact on oil prices. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) announced on the same day that U.S. crude inventories increased by 5 million barrels for the week ended the 12th. Experts compiled by the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) predicted a decline of 800,000 barrels.

