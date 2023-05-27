[신간] Dirty Walk :: Sympathetic Press Newsis News Agency ::

[서울=뉴시스] Dirty Walk (Photo = Provided by Hankyoreh Publishing House) 2023.05.26. [email protected] *Resale and DB prohibited

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Lee Su-ji = Society has constantly quarantined disgusting and polluted things behind the scenes, such as prison guards in prison psychiatric wards, workers in large-scale slaughterhouses, and killer drone combatants.

The book ‘Dirty Work’ (Hankyoreh Publishing) covers unethical and dirty essential labor in modern society, from labor sites hidden behind society such as prison psychiatric wards, large-scale slaughterhouses, and drone fighter bases to drilling rigs on the sea and high-tech companies in Silicon Valley. deals with

The author talks about the portrait of Dirty Worker, a worker stigmatized in the form of reportage, and the shadow of power that hides it.

Consistently from the first page, it is emphasized that we all live in debt to the dirty worker, and the dirty work that appears in this book is defined as essential labor in society.

The reason is that dirty work in prisons, slaughterhouses, and drone battles is considered ‘morally problematic’ and only sneaked into secret places, and many members of society want to solve it with the hands of others to maintain order in the established society. Because it is work that solves problems.

The author acknowledges that dirty workers are perpetrators of violence and direct bystanders, but does not stop at blaming individuals.

It begins with the words of workers such as prison guards and drone pilots, and expands the personal context to social meaning by adding detailed descriptions of the working environment, interviews with related experts, data research and literature research.

It reveals the unequal structure of how and to whom such dirty work is eventually entrusted.

