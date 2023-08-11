Home » [신간]Kim Chang-rae, Professor at Korea University, ‘Invitation to Philosophy’ :: Sympathetic Media Newsis News Agency ::
[신간]Kim Chang-rae, Professor at Korea University, 'Invitation to Philosophy'

by admin
[신간]Kim Chang-rae, Professor at Korea University, 'Invitation to Philosophy'

[서울=뉴시스] Invitation to Philosophy (Photo = provided by Sechang Publishing House) 2023.08.11.

[서울=뉴시스]Correspondent Jaewoo Shin = Professor Kim Chang-rae of the Department of Philosophy at Korea University has published an introductory guide to philosophy, ‘Invitation to Philosophy’ (Sechang Publishing House) for beginners.

All great philosophical answers start with a ‘why’, but the difficulty is that beginners may not know what to throw a ‘why’ at. This book throws a ‘why’ instead towards a philosophical direction. It explains how a philosopher accepts death, what the mind and senses mean to a philosopher, and conveys how to ask questions to beginners.

“We have a complete record of the day when Socrates drank the cup of poison. Plato’s dialogue ‘Phaedo’. Here we see Socrates’ soul calmly and “solemnly” accepting the death that came before him and “trembling”. We see the end of his body, which was “cooled and hardened.” (…) What Plato wrote down in this book, what we can see in this book is the ‘life’ of Socrates’ last day, who philosophized until death. .” (from the text)

◎Sympathy Media Newsis shin2roo@newsis.com

See also  Such are the consequences of stationing Russian nuclear weapons in Belarus

