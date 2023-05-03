Home » [영상] Write a love song and go to the streets… Medical solidarity calls for the right to veto the Nursing Act
News

[영상] Write a love song and go to the streets… Medical solidarity calls for the right to veto the Nursing Act

by admin
[영상] Write a love song and go to the streets… Medical solidarity calls for the right to veto the Nursing Act

The Health, Welfare and Medical Coalition, composed of 13 organizations, including the Association of Doctors and the Association of Nursing Assistants, opposed the enactment of the Nursing Act, went on a partial strike urging the president’s veto.

Doctors and nursing assistants took annual leave or shortened medical treatment on the 3rd, and held a ‘Democratic Party Condemn Rally’ in front of the National Assembly Station in Yeongdeungpo-gu, Seoul.

Participants in the condemnation rally held up pickets that read “Democratic Party Judgment” and “Abolition of the Nursing Act” and shouted slogans, “Abolish the Nurses Act, which gives preferential treatment only to nurses.”

The medical solidarity announced that if the president does not exercise his veto, there will be a second partial strike on the 11th and a general strike on the 17th.

Check out the video for details on the site situation.

See also  "Public health prevails over individual interests"

You may also like

D2/J20: Arabia FC beat Koroki Metete in Sokode

M5S against Valditara: “We are the only ones...

Four million people could lose their license

Golfe 7: a new radio at the Adidogomé...

And if, after Guardians of the Galaxy, Nebula...

They alert little progress in Community Paths of...

China News Express: Suspected coup d’état, the head...

Waiting for the Fed’s lottery platform to fluctuate...

Open to Wonder and social reactions – breaking...

Gas Price Up $600; now the average cost...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy