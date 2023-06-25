[오늘의 증시 리포트] “Amorepacific, at the end of its slump… The axis of growth is shifting”

◇GI Innovation
Allergy pipeline pushes, anti-cancer pipeline pulls
Dual fusion protein candidate discovery platform, GI-SMART
GI-301, a pipeline that will become the best in class of proven mechanisms with Xolaire
GI-101/102, next-generation IL-2-based immuno-oncology drug pipeline
Park Jae-kyung, researcher at Hana Securities
◇Dentis
Growth of clear orthodontics to be added to implants
A company with a total dental solution package
Owns transparent correction software SERAFIN
Full-fledged market penetration from 2024
Park Jae-kyung, researcher at Hana Securities
◇VC
It’s darkest before dawn
A golf IT company that is serious about technology
Looking for growth momentum in the golf simulator business
Responding to difficult external environment with new product effects
Yoon Cheol-hwan Korea Investment Research Institute
◇Celemics
Underestimation compared to technical skills and capabilities
Securing original technology and productivity as the only target capture kit manufacturer in Asia
1Q earnings were sluggish, expect earnings to recover in 2H through efforts to secure export contracts
The current market cap is judged to be very undervalued compared to the value of technology and stakes in affiliates
Han Song-hyup, researcher at Daishin Securities
◇Kukdo Chemical
Restructuring of competitors and facility expansion in India
Global No.1 position solidified by restructuring of competitors
Aggressive CAPA expansion targeting India’s growth potential
Full-fledged sales recognition for ships and shared growth in the wind power market
Yoon Jae-seong, researcher at Hana Securities
◇Clinomics
Stock price bottoming out, signs of top-line growth being captured
A multi-omics precision medical company that analyzes not only genomes but also various information
The key to earnings growth in 2023 is advances in global liquid biopsy cancer diagnosis through overseas subsidiaries
The US plans to enter the LDT service, and the EU signs a distribution contract with a local diagnostics company.
Han Song-hyup, researcher at Daishin Securities
◇Joy City
Exploration Note: This time it’s real
Improved profitability in 1Q through cost control despite declining sales
Disney Nights Saga, a new game based on Disney IP, will be released
New works in the subculture genre are also waiting to be released
Jeong Ho-yoon Korea Investment Research Institute
◇Wanted Lab
와신상담
AI matching platform specialist
Enduring difficult external environment with platform competitiveness
If you persevere, the sun will come
Yoon Cheol-hwan Korea Investment Research Institute
◇Kukjeon Pharmaceutical
Steady top-line growth is positive
Sales of APIs expected to increase based on solid domestic market positioning
Expecting top-line growth of more than 30% YoY and double-digit OPM with new product launches in 2023
Leveling up corporate value through new drug development: Co-development of Alzheimer’s treatment with Chaperon
Han Song-hyup, researcher at Daishin Securities
◇Amorepacific
2Q23 Pre: End of slump, shifting axis of growth
2Q23 Preview: 41% lower revision than consensus
The end of sluggishness, the axis of growth is shifting
Park Eun-jung, researcher at Hana Securities