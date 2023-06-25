[오늘의 증시 리포트] “Amorepacific, at the end of its slump… The axis of growth is shifting”

◇GI Innovation

Allergy pipeline pushes, anti-cancer pipeline pulls

Dual fusion protein candidate discovery platform, GI-SMART

GI-301, a pipeline that will become the best in class of proven mechanisms with Xolaire

GI-101/102, next-generation IL-2-based immuno-oncology drug pipeline

Park Jae-kyung, researcher at Hana Securities

◇Dentis

Growth of clear orthodontics to be added to implants

A company with a total dental solution package

Owns transparent correction software SERAFIN

Full-fledged market penetration from 2024

Park Jae-kyung, researcher at Hana Securities

◇VC

It’s darkest before dawn

A golf IT company that is serious about technology

Looking for growth momentum in the golf simulator business

Responding to difficult external environment with new product effects

Yoon Cheol-hwan Korea Investment Research Institute

◇Celemics

Underestimation compared to technical skills and capabilities

Securing original technology and productivity as the only target capture kit manufacturer in Asia

1Q earnings were sluggish, expect earnings to recover in 2H through efforts to secure export contracts

The current market cap is judged to be very undervalued compared to the value of technology and stakes in affiliates

Han Song-hyup, researcher at Daishin Securities

◇Kukdo Chemical

Restructuring of competitors and facility expansion in India

Global No.1 position solidified by restructuring of competitors

Aggressive CAPA expansion targeting India’s growth potential

Full-fledged sales recognition for ships and shared growth in the wind power market

Yoon Jae-seong, researcher at Hana Securities

◇Clinomics

Stock price bottoming out, signs of top-line growth being captured

A multi-omics precision medical company that analyzes not only genomes but also various information

The key to earnings growth in 2023 is advances in global liquid biopsy cancer diagnosis through overseas subsidiaries

The US plans to enter the LDT service, and the EU signs a distribution contract with a local diagnostics company.

Han Song-hyup, researcher at Daishin Securities

◇Joy City

Exploration Note: This time it’s real

Improved profitability in 1Q through cost control despite declining sales

Disney Nights Saga, a new game based on Disney IP, will be released

New works in the subculture genre are also waiting to be released

Jeong Ho-yoon Korea Investment Research Institute

◇Wanted Lab

와신상담

AI matching platform specialist

Enduring difficult external environment with platform competitiveness

If you persevere, the sun will come

Yoon Cheol-hwan Korea Investment Research Institute

◇Kukjeon Pharmaceutical

Steady top-line growth is positive

Sales of APIs expected to increase based on solid domestic market positioning

Expecting top-line growth of more than 30% YoY and double-digit OPM with new product launches in 2023

Leveling up corporate value through new drug development: Co-development of Alzheimer’s treatment with Chaperon

Han Song-hyup, researcher at Daishin Securities

◇Amorepacific

2Q23 Pre: End of slump, shifting axis of growth

2Q23 Preview: 41% lower revision than consensus

The end of sluggishness, the axis of growth is shifting

Park Eun-jung, researcher at Hana Securities

