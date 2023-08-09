Home » [오늘의 투자전략] “KOSPI, expected to drop around 0.3%… Be mindful of supply and demand volatility of semiconductors and electric vehicles”
On the 10th, stock market experts predicted that the KOSPI would start down.

◇Seo Sang-young, researcher at Mirae Asset Securities = Although the US stock market reduced its decline at one time during the intraday following the previous day, the fact that the decline continued ahead of the announcement of the consumer price index is a burden on the Korean stock market.

The US stock market’s sluggishness was mainly attributable to high valuations and subsequent arbitrage trading, and a lack of additional upside momentum.

Meanwhile, as the market expects the US consumer price index to be announced in the evening to be solid, it is also burdensome that the possibility of additional interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve cannot be ruled out.

In addition, the sluggishness of Korean stock market-related indices, such as the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index, the Russell 2000 Index, 0.86%, and the Dow Transportation Index, 0.83%, is also a burden. Considering this, the Korean stock market is expected to go through a sell-off process after a drop of around 0.3%.

◇Han Ji-young, researcher at Kiwoom Securities = The previous day, the domestic stock market ended a rebound thanks to the strong performance of key industries such as semiconductors and secondary batteries amid net buying of current and futures by foreigners while the aftermath of Moody’s’ bank credit rating downgrade had a limited effect.

On the 10th, it will be influenced by the US stock market’s weak US stock market centering on artificial intelligence (AI), semiconductors and banking stocks, and the amount of profit taking from the short-term surge of the previous day, etc. It is expected.

From an industry perspective, AI-related semiconductor stocks such as Nvidia (-4.7%), AMD (-2.4%), and Micron (-1.4%) were accompanied by concerns about disruptions in the supply of AI chips and news of Biden’s restrictions on investment in Chinese high-tech companies. Weakness is expected to constrain investment sentiment in related domestic industries.

In addition, although there were no new negative factors, the aftermath of a sharp drop along with electric vehicle stocks such as Tesla (-3%) and Nikola (-12.2%) as well as Rivian (-9.9%), which plunged despite the announcement of good results, affected the stock prices and supply and demand of domestic secondary battery stocks. You need to be prepared for potential volatility.

