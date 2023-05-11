[오늘의 투자전략] KOSPI expected to start slightly lower… US Debt Ceiling Negotiations Postponed

On the 12th, stock market experts predicted that the KOSPI would start slightly lower. It is expected that anxiety due to debt limit negotiations along with concerns about regional banks in the US will lead to sales.

◇Seo Sang-young, researcher at Mirae Asset Securities= The KOSPI index is expected to start declining by around 0.3%.

It is a burden on the Korean stock market that the US stock market has been sluggish due to renewed concerns over regional banks and political divisions over the debt ceiling despite price stability. Of course, the Nasdaq succeeded in turning upward, but the impact is limited as it is estimated that Alphabet and Amazon showed strength for two days in a row.

Currently, the global financial market is paying attention to the debt ceiling negotiations between the White House and congressional leaders on Friday, and the preference for safe assets is rising. In addition, considering that concerns over an economic recession are still ongoing, the Korean stock market is expected to continue selling after a downturn.

◇Kim Yu-mi, researcher at Kiwoom Securities= The results of the economic indicators released next week in the US are expected to be mixed. With the manufacturing sector in the New York region again falling below the baseline, industrial production slowed from the previous month, and housing starts and sales of existing homes recorded negatives from the previous month, raising concerns in the housing market. On the other hand, US retail sales in April are projected to increase 0.7% MoM, turning to an upward trend from March (-0.6%). The increase in gas station and car sales following the rise in gasoline prices is expected to act as the main factor. Excluding automobile and gas station sales, retail sales are expected to increase by 0.2% compared to the previous month, so the financial market can evaluate that consumption is still sound.

Debt ceiling negotiations between the US president and Congress, scheduled for this week, have been postponed to next week. As a result, the friction related to the debt ceiling negotiations is expected to act as a major variable in the financial market next week. As there has been no past debt ceiling issue that has led to a default, it seems highly likely that negotiations will be initiated by extending the debt ceiling grace period, but friction seems inevitable until the process. Even if you refer to the previous case, the process of finding a compromise continued after raising anxiety in the financial market rather than easily reaching an agreement as political interests were intertwined. It is necessary to keep in mind the noise in the short-term financial market in that the same pattern as in the past may appear again this time.