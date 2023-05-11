[울산소식] Excellent food safety management evaluation institution supervised by city and Ministry of Food and Drug Safety, etc. :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::

[울산=뉴시스]Reporter Yoo Jae-hyeong = Ulsan City announced on the 12th that it was selected as an excellent institution in the ‘2023 (2022 performance) Food Safety Management Evaluation’ hosted by the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety evaluates food safety management in 17 cities and provinces nationwide every year, selects and awards excellent institutions, and shares best practices.

In this evaluation, the city was selected as an ‘excellent institution’ by receiving high scores in ▲Food safety management basis ▲Basic sanitation management ▲Governmental major policies.

Accordingly, they will receive a reward along with a certificate from the Minister of Food and Drug Safety.

◇The 17th Ulsan Automobile Day Ceremony

Ulsan City will hold the ’17th Ulsan Automobile Day Ceremony’ on the 12th at 3:00 pm at the conference hall on the 3rd floor of the Ulsan Technopark Automotive Parts Technology Research Center, attended by Mayor Kim Doo-gyeom and 150 people from the automobile industry.

The commemorative ceremony was prepared to increase citizens’ interest in the automobile industry on the occasion of Automobile Day (May 12) and to boost the morale of entrepreneurs and workers engaged in the local automobile industry.

The event will include a commemorative ceremony (commendation for meritorious persons, etc.), an autonomous vehicle exhibition, and a future car presentation.

In the commendation for meritorious persons, 13 entrepreneurs and workers who contributed to the Ulsan automobile industry receive the Minister of Trade, Industry and Energy Award (4 people) and the Mayor of Ulsan Award (9 people).

At the presentation, the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy and Hyundai Motor Company will present the ‘Future Automotive Industry Policy Direction’ and ‘Measures to Establish a Future Ecosystem in the Domestic Automotive Industry’ respectively.

‘Ulsan Automobile Day’ was established on May 12, 1999 to commemorate the cumulative export of automobiles in Korea exceeding 10 million units, and has been held every year since 2007.

◎Sympathy Media Newsis [email protected]