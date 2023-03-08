View of Ulsan City Office of Education *Resale and DB prohibited

[울산=뉴시스]Reporter Gumi-hyun Gumi = The Ulsan City Gangbuk Office of Education announced on the 8th that it will conduct microbiological tests on school meal utensils until the 21st to ensure the microbiological safety of school meals.

The target schools are 122 schools, 56 elementary schools, 33 middle schools, 30 high schools, and 3 special schools in the Gangbuk area equipped with a kitchen. However, schools where cafeteria construction is in progress are excluded.

The inspection is carried out by visiting the school unexpectedly during the period and taking samples of frequently used cooking utensils such as dishcloths, cutting boards, and knives in the cafeteria.

Samples are directly collected by officials in charge of food service at the Office of Education.

The collected test objects are requested to the Ulsan Health and Environment Research Institute to check whether Salmonella and Escherichia coli, which are the causative bacteria of food poisoning, are detected.

Schools that are judged unsuitable as a result of the inspection will carry out re-inspection after identifying and eliminating the non-conforming factors, strengthen hygiene inspections, and provide special hygiene education.

◇Ulsan Education Research Information Service, foreign book rental service

The Ulsan Education Research Information Center operates a group book lending service for schools and educational institutions from this month in the foreign library.

Group book lending is a service that lends up to 30 foreign books for 60 days to elementary, middle and high school classes or reading clubs.

You can apply for books necessary for English classes or club activities at school through an official document, and the teacher in charge will receive the book package directly or use a courier service. Shipping costs are the responsibility of the applicant.

Foreign language books for group loan are 685 books of 23 types. The list of books was announced in an official notice to all schools. If the books you need are not in the foreign library, please apply one semester before and we will purchase the books for you.

