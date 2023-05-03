Home » [장외시황] Unlisted stocks rise… Hyundai Oilbank rose 3.12%
[장외시황] Unlisted stocks rise… Hyundai Oilbank rose 3.12%

(Data = 38 Communications)

On the 2nd, the unlisted stock market rose.

According to 38 Communications on the same day, Bodyfriend, a manufacturer of medical electric motors and specialized in healthcare massage chairs, had an asking price of 4900 won (1.03%), the highest price in five weeks.

S-Biomedics, a cell therapy developer, which is an IPO-related preliminary review approval item, rose to 21,500 won (2.38%).

Curatis, a tuberculosis vaccine developer for teenagers and adults, rose to 7,250 won (1.40%).

ALT, a company specializing in diodes, transistors and similar semiconductor devices, and Y Biologics, a company specializing in developing new antibodies, did not change their asking price.

D&D Pharmatech, a bio-specialized new drug development company, showed an upward trend with 17,750 won (1.43%).

Hyundai Engineering, a plant comprehensive engineering construction company, rose for the second day in a row to 42,000 won (0.60%).

Korea Chorus, a biopharmaceutical company, rose to 6250 won (2.46%).

Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries, a shipbuilding company affiliated with Hyundai Heavy Industries, was on the rise with an asking price of 74,250 won (0.34%).

Hyundai Oilbank, a company specializing in oil refining, closed with 41,250 won (3.12%).

