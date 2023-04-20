[재계 프리즘] My Fake News Experience

I turned away from the truth and seduced lies. This is why fake news spreads. Businesses are big prey for fake news. Fake news is also news, so within the company, the public relations department became the supervising department and managed risks. An affair between the chairman and a female talent, a poor collusion with power, family discord and management disputes. Corporate public relations departments are the most difficult example of malicious fake news.

Fake news surrounding the personal life of CEOs is a regular concern for luxury people. Rumors circulated that someone had an out-of-wedlock child a few years old. They were even threatened with possession of the hundred-day photos. There was an emergency dispatch to retrieve the photo. I was sure it wasn’t, but I was still suspicious. The end result is drinking. It wasn’t originally there, so the purpose was to open the face and make it older brother. Authors of fake news are half successful. Keeping the truth perfectly is such a difficult task.

There was also talk of blank checks going around. This was also common fake news. When a check is issued, it is in itself a statement of official rank, but there was no way that would happen. Still, I couldn’t disclose that there was none. I just wanted it to disappear. However, you will have to suffer for a while.

The betrayal of those close to him is also the origin of fake news. I process what I heard about it appropriately and spread it to the yellow media, expecting it to flow into the company. I was told to ignore it when an interview came in, but I still had to meet him. It is because a solution is possible only if you listen to the story. Most end up with a few trades. Originally, he was dissatisfied with how important he was and not recognized.

Transactions with power are mostly suspicions surrounding political funds. When a president-elect was elected, a phone call came from a person in the real world. He asked for a lot of money while he was just blah blah promoting the Korean Wave. I wondered if this was the meaning of the elected person, so I looked through other channels and it wasn’t. He went hard and he backed off, but he said let’s wait and see. When the power changes, the killing department rises in the city of Jirasi while talking about the company of collaborators. The Kukje Group, whose head went to jail and the company went bankrupt, is definitely mentioned as a good example. I spent a lot of money on entertainment.

Without exception, Korean conglomerates have suffered disputes over management rights between families. There were fights between father and son, between brothers, between siblings, and even between sukjil. It is a place where fake news is rampant. Management disputes smell in advance. Most of them are caught in advance by the PR department. Shortly after the allegations of embezzlement and breach of trust are published, an interview with the person involved comes out. They insist that their revelations are real. Then, the intervention of the resignation authorities such as the Fair Trade Commission or the prosecution follows. All or nothing, as mentioned above, is settled early, but the dispute over management rights lasts for 2-3 years. Still, most of the original major shareholders return to their positions, even if they suffer. This is because their revelations were mostly inflated or distorted fake news, although there were some facts.

In the days when the media was the host, the countermeasure against fake news was to block articles from being published in the media. But now we have to deal with the public. The delusion of having special information and the obsession not to lose even a penny break the line between truth and lies and penetrate the public. The Internet and information and communication technologies are fueling this. A case in point is the case of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB), which closed its doors after more than 50 trillion won was withdrawn in just one day. This teaches a new level of countermeasures against fake news.

In the past, power and owners were scary, but now the market and the public are scary. Still, the truth must be kept and lies must be discarded. This is a fundamental countermeasure against fake news that will not change even if the times change. Fake news is still aiming for the moment when people turn away from the truth and are tempted by lies.