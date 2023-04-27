[전문] Speech by President Seok-Yeol Yoon at the joint meeting of the U.S. House of Representatives

President Yoon Seok-yeol said in a speech at a joint meeting of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives in Washington, DC, on the morning of the 27th (local time), “Korea, together with the United States, will play the role of a ‘compass of freedom’ that protects and expands the freedom of citizens around the world.”

President Yoon, who is on a state visit to the United States, said on the same day, “For the freedom of mankind, the Republic of Korea will do what it must do by joining forces with the international community. We will move forward with the United States into the future.” The established ROK-US alliance has now developed into a global alliance that protects freedom and peace in the world. The Republic of Korea will fulfill its responsibilities and contributions in the international community befitting its enhanced economic capabilities.”

The following is the full text of President Yoon’s ‘Alliance of Freedom, Alliance of Action’ speech.

Respected Speaker of the House, Mr. Vice President, members of the House and Senate, distinguished guests, and citizens of the United States . “A nation conceived in freedom, a nation built on the belief that all men are created equal.” I stand before the American people today confident in my freedom, trust in my allies, and determined to open a new future.

The US Congress has been a symbol of freedom and democracy for 234 years. I am very pleased to address you and the American people right here where the spirit of the United States Constitution is embodied. In particular, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the members of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party who adopted the ‘Resolution on the 70th Anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance’ and enhanced the significance of my visit. In particular, I would like to express my deep gratitude to the members of both the Democratic Party and the Republican Party who adopted the ‘Resolution on the 70th Anniversary of the ROK-US Alliance’ and enhanced the significance of my visit.

No matter which camp you are on, I am well aware that you are on the side of South Korea. Over the past century, America has been at the forefront of defending freedom against challenges that threaten it. As the colonial scramble between the imperialist powers intensified, mankind suffered two devastating wars. America chose to intervene justly to preserve freedom. As a result, the sacrifices made by the United States were not insignificant. More than 100,000 Americans died in the Pacific War alone, in which General MacArthur and Admiral Nimitz were active.

But their sacrifices were not in vain. The global leadership of the United States, which established the post-war world free trade order, fostered peace and prosperity around the world. However, it was the prosperity of a free market that did not participate in communist totalitarian forces that did not allow free markets.

In 1950, the Korean Peninsula was at the forefront of a clash between liberalism and communist totalitarianism. Peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Asia is in jeopardy due to North Korea’s surprise invasion instigated by the Soviet Union. At the desperate moment when liberal democracy almost disappeared on the Korean Peninsula, the United States did not turn a blind eye to it. South Korea and the United States fought bravely, and a fierce battle ensued. In the fire of war, stories of heroes were born.

General MacArthur overturned the unfavorable situation of the war with the surprise landing at Inchon. The Incheon Landing Operation was the decision of a great commander worthy of being recorded in world history. The 1st Marine Division of the US Marine Corps achieved miraculous results in the Battle of Jangjin Lake, breaking through tactics with 120,000 Chinese soldiers. The sacrifices made by the U.S. military to protect ‘people you’ve never met in a country you never knew’ were enormous. About 4,500 American soldiers were killed in the Battle of Jangjin Lake alone, and about 37,000 American soldiers were killed in the Korean War. The late Colonel William Webber, who lost his right arm and leg in the battle before Hill 324 in Wonju, devoted the rest of his life to honoring the noble sacrifice of Korean War veterans.

Today we have Colonel Webber’s granddaughter, Dane Webber, here. Could you please wake up where you are? On behalf of the people of the Republic of Korea, I express my deep gratitude and infinite respect.

There are probably Korean War veterans among your family and friends. The late Congressman John Conyers, the late Congressman Sam Johnson, the late Congressman Howard Coble, and former Congressman Charles Langle, who are still ardent supporters of the ROK-US alliance. The Republic of Korea will forever remember the great American heroes who defended freedom with us.

I would like to take this opportunity today to honor the Korean War veterans, the American mothers who graciously sent their children, husbands, and brothers across the Pacific Ocean to defend the freedom of a country they have never been to, and who consider the Korean War a proud legacy. I salute the Government and the people of the United States for honoring them with such honor.

After three years of fierce battles, the two countries opened a new era of alliance by signing the ROK-US Mutual Defense Treaty in 1953. The United States has been with us all the way until today’s Republic of Korea is prosperous after overcoming the devastating scars and ruins of war. There are so many reasons to celebrate the 70th anniversary of the ROK-US alliance this year. There was no guarantee of success from the start.

Today, however, our alliance is stronger than ever, and we are prospering together. And our two countries are more closely connected than anyone else. The ROK-U.S. alliance has been a central axis that has protected freedom and peace in the Republic of Korea and fostered prosperity.

The Republic of Korea, the only case in modern world history that has evolved from a country that received help to a country that provides help, is the very success of the ROK-US alliance. Today, I would like to reflect on the 140-year history of exchanges, cooperation, and alliance between Korea and the United States, which began with the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1882. The values ​​of freedom and solidarity, which were the foundation of the Constitution of the Republic of Korea, were widely introduced to us through the efforts of American missionaries at the end of the 19th century. And after that, it had a great influence on the independence and founding movement of our people.

American missionaries such as Horace Underwood, Henry Appenzeller, Mary Scranton, and Rosetta Hall who came to Korea at the end of the 19th century built schools and hospitals. In particular, they devoted themselves to women’s education, and as a result, for the first time in Korean history, they laid the foundation for women to enter social activities in various fields such as education, media, and medical care.

In the early 1960s, President Park Chung-hee wisely adopted Professor Rostow’s economic growth model recommended by the Kennedy administration to pursue economic development plans and lay the foundations for a newly industrialized nation. The speed of Korea’s economic growth was unmatched enough to be called the ‘Miracle on the Han River’. Korea, which was one of the poorest countries after the war with a per capita income of $67, has grown into one of the world‘s 10th largest economies. Seoul, the capital city that was reduced to ashes during the war, has become the world‘s most vibrant digital international city 70 years later. Busan, which was flooded with refugees during the war, has become the world‘s second-largest port city in terms of transshipment volume, and is now running to host the 2030 World Expo.

The Republic of Korea is now loved by citizens around the world as a vibrant country where freedom and democracy live and breathe. The ROK and the United States have joined forces to protect freedom and democracy around the world beyond the Korean Peninsula. After World War II, Korea dispatched ‘freedom fighters’ to Afghanistan and Iraq to fight alongside the United States.

In the history of our alliance over the past 70 years, the United States and South Korea have continued to expand economic cooperation as well as military and security cooperation. The initial unilateral support has evolved into a mutually beneficial cooperative relationship. In the 10 years since the KORUS FTA, which was passed with full support from the US Congress in 2011, went into operation, trade between the two countries has increased by about 68%.

Global Korean companies that have entered the US in fields such as batteries, semiconductors, and automobiles are contributing to the creation of quality jobs and revitalization of the US economy. The Samsung Electronics semiconductor plant located in Austin, Texas has created about 10,000 jobs as of 2020, and the Hyundai Motors plant in Brian County, Georgia, which will be operated from the second half of 2024, will also create 300,000 electric vehicles and countless jobs per year. The SK Siltron CSS in Bay City, Michigan, visited by President Biden in November of last year, is another exemplary case of cooperation in which a Korean company acquires and grows an American company. I would like to ask for your special attention and support so that this mutually beneficial economic cooperation between Korea and the United States can continue everywhere.

Friends, the active cultural and people-to-people exchanges between the two countries, accumulated through cooperation in the fields of politics and economy, have deepened the friendship between the two countries. This year also marks the 120th anniversary of Korean immigrants to America. Koreans who started out as workers on sugarcane plantations in Hawaii have entered various fields of American society, promoting friendship and cooperation between Korea and the United States and playing a major role in making the history of the alliance. Senators Young Kim, Senator Andy Kim, Senator Michelle Steele, and Congresswoman Marilyn Strickland who are sitting here are witnesses to the ROK-US alliance that has been passed on for generations. Both are Democrats and Republicans.

Cultural content is serving as a catalyst for the people of both countries to build deeper understanding and friendship beyond differences in nationality and language. Korean films Parasite and Minari won Academy Awards, and numerous Hollywood films such as Top Gun and The Avengers have already been loved in Korea for a long time. I also really like Top Gun Maverick and I really like Mission Impossible. And even if you didn’t know my name, you probably knew BTS and BLACKPINK. BTS came to the White House before me, but I came to Congress first.

Now, it has become natural for Korean and American music charts to see songs by singers from the other country rise to the top of the charts. A synergistic effect of a new aspect is also appearing, where the US creates global platforms such as Netflix and Korea produces and supplies killer content such as Squid Game.

Relations between the peoples of the two countries have become even closer thanks to the revitalization of cultural exchanges. According to a poll last year by the Chicago Institute for International Affairs, Americans’ affinity for Korea was the highest since 1978. In addition, according to the Pew Research Center, a US polling agency, Koreans’ preference for the US reached 89% last year, and the increase is the largest among the countries surveyed. Now, the Korean and American governments have agreed to come up with a systematic support program so that young people from both countries can move more actively to study, get an education, and find a job.

Members of Congress, I’ve had two jobs all my life. My first job is a prosecutor in the Republic of Korea, and my second job is the president of my beloved country, the Republic of Korea. As a prosecutor, my role model was Robert Morgenthau, the real-life model of prosecutor Adam Schiff in the TV series ‘Law & Order’. When I was serving as the Attorney General, I once published a book called “America’s Eternal Prosecutor Robert Morgenthau” and distributed it to junior prosecutors.

Even in the publication, Mogenso’s famous quote, “A prosecutor who is silent against evil will not be able to stop a pickpocket in the neighborhood.” Our democracy is now in crisis. Democracy is a community political decision-making system to ensure freedom and human rights. These decisions must be based on truth and the free formation of public opinion.

All over the world, disinformation and disinformation threaten democracy by distorting truth and public opinion. The rule of law is a way in which the freedoms of the members of the community coexist and is supported by parliamentary democracy. Anti-intellectualism, represented by false propaganda and false information, not only threatens democracy, but also shakes the rule of law.

These totalitarian forces threaten and deny freedom and democracy, but in most cases hide and disguise their identities as if they were democracy activists and human rights activists. We must not be fooled by this cover-up and camouflage. All of us must join forces and fight bravely so that the precious democracy and rule of law system, which we have defended with blood and sweat, will not be destroyed by false fronts.

People who value freedom also value the freedom of others. Thus, freedom creates peace and peace preserves freedom. And freedom and peace are the source of creativity and innovation, creating prosperity and abundance. The ROK-US alliance, which was established 70 years ago for the freedom of the Republic of Korea, has now developed into a global alliance that protects peace in the world and freedom. The Republic of Korea will fulfill its responsibilities and contributions in the international community befitting its enhanced economic capabilities.

At his inauguration in 1961, President Kennedy said, “Citizens of the world, ask not what we can do for you. Ask what we can do together for the freedom of mankind.” Now, for the sake of human freedom, the Republic of Korea will work together with the international community to do what it has to do.

The Republic of Korea will move toward the future together with the United States. When I took office last year, I announced my calling to make the Republic of Korea a country where the people are the owners based on liberal democracy and a market economy, and to make it a respected country and a proud motherland that fulfills its role and responsibility as a dignified member of the international community. The Republic of Korea, together with the United States, will play the role of a ‘compass of freedom’ that protects and expands the freedom of citizens around the world.

Even while the alliance for freedom between the two countries has continued for 70 years, there are forces that insist on the opposite path. That’s North Korea. South Korea, which chose liberal democracy, and North Korea, which chose communist totalitarianism, are now clearly being compared.

North Korea has abandoned freedom and prosperity and turned away from peace. North Korea’s illegal nuclear development and missile provocations are a serious threat to peace on the Korean Peninsula and in the world. Above all else, the united will of the United States and South Korea is important to reliably deter North Korea’s reckless behavior. As President Reagan put it, we need to make it clear to North Korea that “there are points we cannot tolerate and there are lines we must never cross.”

At the summit held yesterday, President Biden and I agreed on further strengthened extended deterrence measures. In order to respond to the ever-advancing North Korean nuclear threat, trilateral security cooperation between Korea, the U.S. and Japan must be further accelerated along with cooperation between the ROK and the U.S. Our government will sternly respond to provocations while keeping the door open for dialogue on denuclearization.

Last year, I proposed a ‘bold plan’ to dramatically improve North Korea’s people’s livelihood and economy if it stopped developing nuclear weapons and switched to a practical denuclearization process. We once again urge North Korea to stop its provocations as soon as possible and come out on the right path.

The United States and South Korea will work together to bring about the denuclearization of North Korea. While the North Korean regime is preoccupied with nuclear and missile development, the North Korean people are being thrown into the worst economic difficulties and serious human rights abuses. We must not neglect our duty to deliver freedom to the people of North Korea while at the same time informing the world of the miserable human rights situation of the people of North Korea.

Last month, the South Korean government published its first public report on human rights in North Korea. Based on the testimonies of 508 North Korean defectors over the past five years, the report contains a wide range of cases of human rights violations in North Korea by applying international standards such as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and international human rights treaties. Cases where people were mercilessly executed by firing squad for violating COVID-19 quarantine guidelines, cases where people were publicly executed for watching and distributing Korean movies and dramas, and cases where people were publicly shot dead just for possessing a Bible and holding a religion. Things are happening.

The international community should publicize the horrors of North Korea’s human rights violations. I hope that the lawmakers here will work together to improve the poor human rights of North Koreans.

Friends, liberal democracy is under threat again. The war in Ukraine is a unilateral attempt to change the status quo by force in violation of international norms. The Republic of Korea strongly condemns the armed attack against Ukraine that was carried out without justifiable grounds.

When North Korea invaded us in 1950, liberal democratic countries rushed to help us. We fought together to keep our freedom. And the results are what history tells us.

Our experience shows how important the solidarity of liberal democracies is. The Republic of Korea, in solidarity with the free world, will actively defend the freedom of the Ukrainian people and help them rebuild.

Members of Congress, so far six Korean presidents have delivered speeches at this honorable occasion. President Roh Tae-woo stood on the podium here in 1989, 35 years after Dr. Syngman Rhee, the first president of the Republic of Korea, gave a speech here and said these words. “The Pacific Rim countries have made this region one of the fastest-growing in the world through open societies and market economies. The day will come when the president of Korea will stand here again and say that what I said today will not be a dream of tomorrow, but a reality.”

President Roh Tae-woo’s dream has already become a reality. We are now living in the Indo-Pacific era. 65% of the world‘s population, 62% of the world‘s GDP, and half of the world‘s maritime transport are carried out in this region. The Republic of Korea first announced its comprehensive regional strategy, the Indo-Pacific Strategy, last year. The Republic of Korea will create a ‘free, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific region’ based on the principles of inclusiveness, trust and reciprocity.

In order to strengthen the rules-based order in the Intae region, cooperation with major partners will be comprehensively and multilayeredly expanded. To that extent, the stage on which the ROK-US alliance operates is also expanding. Korea, which received support from the US Agency for International Development USAID, is now sharing its development experience with the US to developing countries. Korea is significantly expanding the scale of official development assistance and providing customized development cooperation programs that meet the needs and characteristics of beneficiary countries.

At the Korea-US summit held yesterday, President Biden and I adopted a joint statement containing the vision of a ‘acting alliance moving forward into the future’. Going beyond diplomacy and security, our two countries will jointly lead innovation in cutting-edge fields such as artificial intelligence, quantum, bio, and open LAN. In addition, strengthening bilateral cooperation in cutting-edge semiconductors will contribute to building a stable and resilient supply chain and easing economic uncertainty.

The two countries must expand the Alliance’s history of successful cooperation into a new new world, space and cyberspace. Cooperation between the world‘s two most innovative and creative technology powerhouses could create great synergies.

Distinguished Speaker, Vice President, and members of the House of Representatives, The ROK-US alliance is an alliance of values ​​based on the universal values ​​of freedom, human rights, and democracy. Our alliance is just. Our alliance is an alliance of peace. Our alliance is an alliance of prosperity. Our alliance will continue to move forward into the future. The world we will create together will provide unlimited opportunities for future generations. We ask you to join us on this new journey.

Blessings for you and America’s future, and blessings for our great allies. thank you