On March 16, 2023, about 3 years and 8 months after Japan’s export restrictions on semiconductor materials occurred in July 2019, Japan lifted export restrictions and Korea withdrew its WTO complaint, and the trade dispute lasted for about 4 years. It’s over. Japan’s export restrictions on semiconductor materials can be seen as an incident in which political and diplomatic frictions between Korea and Japan have rippled through the economic field. The positions of the two governments on the cause of export restrictions on semiconductor materials were different. The Japanese government pointed to South Korea’s lack of export management as the cause, and the Korean government interpreted it as a retaliatory measure against the Supreme Court’s ruling on compensation for forced labor during the Japanese occupation. Afterwards, Japan excluded Korea from the white list, and Korea filed a complaint against Japan at the WTO. The aftermath of export restrictions on semiconductor materials was very large. Due to the deteriorating relationship between Korea and Japan, a boycott against Japan was triggered in Korea, and after that, the relationship between Korea and Japan continued to deteriorate for a long time.

The reason why the export control of semiconductor materials has been a major issue is that the existing conflict between Korea and Japan has occurred in the economic field, especially in the trade supply chain, unlike the fact that it mainly occurred in the field of political diplomacy. For companies engaged in production activities, uncertainty about material supply acts as a mid- to long-term risk. In particular, the risk that the Korea-Japan trade dispute could recur in the Korean semiconductor industry and other related industries that require Japanese original technology, materials, and machinery was inevitably acting as a great burden. The importance of the semiconductor industry itself must also be mentioned. The importance of the semiconductor industry is increasing day by day in that it creates high added value in the industry, as well as has a huge technology ripple effect to other industries, and is widely used even in military security technology. For example, in July 2022, the United States legislated the ‘Semiconductor Science Act’, which aims to win the competition for technological supremacy, and announced that it would invest $280 billion to strengthen its capabilities in high-tech industries, including artificial intelligence and semiconductors. In particular, it is seeking to develop technologies related to the semiconductor industry and stabilize the supply chain at the same time by supporting the construction of semiconductor manufacturing facilities in the United States and promoting the semiconductor supply chain alliance (Chip 4) with Korea, Taiwan, and Japan.

It is also necessary to consider that the international situation, such as the Russia-Ukraine crisis and the US-China strategic competition, is changing into a new Cold War system. As Russia, one of the major energy exporters, wages a war, the energy supply chain is being reorganized, and import and export sanctions from countries around the world to contain Russia have adversely affected the global supply chain. In addition, the US economic security measures (Semiconductor Science Act, Inflation Reduction Act, etc.) triggered by the New Cold War conflict between the US and China are also demanding changes in the global supply chain. Accordingly, securing a supply chain safety net and research and development of advanced technologies have emerged as important goals and tasks for the entire world situation beyond the national level.

In other words, the current international dispute is expanding beyond the realm of traditional military security to the struggle for leadership in the economy and high-tech domain. Therefore, it is clear that stabilizing the trade supply chain and fostering high-tech industries are the most important tasks for Korea’s mid- to long-term economic development and national security. In particular, stabilizing the trade supply chain of the semiconductor industry, which is highly related to the defense industry and high value-added industries, is an essential task from the perspective of national security.

Therefore, attention should be paid to the need to establish a cooperative system for economic security between Korea, the US and Japan. The Korea-US-Japan economic security cooperation system can play a big role in strengthening domestic and international supply chains and increasing economic profits in a narrow sense, strengthening national military security capabilities in a broad sense, and safeguarding and leading the freedom and democracy of the international order. In particular, Korea and Japan have high economic interdependence, as well as various factors that can cause mutual benefits in cooperation, such as sharing the same democratic values ​​and geographical proximity. In order to prevent the recurrence of the trade dispute between Korea and Japan, future-oriented measures such as mid- to long-term cooperation between the governments of Korea and Japan and the establishment of continuous communication channels are needed, rather than being satisfied with the current situation. Crisis (危機) and opportunity (機會) share the letter Ki (機). It means that in crisis there is always opportunity. For Korea’s safety and prosperity in times of crisis, it is necessary to make efforts to accurately face crises and seize opportunities.