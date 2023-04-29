[종합] Prosecutors’ investigation into ‘democratic money envelope suspicion’ accelerates… Song Yeong-gil’s residence is seized and searched

Seizure and search of Song Yeong-gil’s old and current residences and the Research Institute for Eating and Living Issues

▲ Former Democratic Party representative Song Young-gil, a key party in the '2021 National Convention Money Bag Suspicion', returns home through Incheon International Airport in Jung-gu, Incheon on the 24th and is boarding a vehicle.

On the 29th, the prosecution investigating the suspicion of money envelopes at the Democratic Party National Convention in 2021 launched a compulsory investigation into former CEO Song Young-gil.

The Seoul Central District Prosecutor’s Office’s Anti-Corruption Investigation Division 2 (Chief Prosecutor Kim Yeong-chul) announced that it was conducting a search and seizure of Song’s residence and the office of the Research Institute for Eating and Living in connection with the suspicion of distributing and accepting bribes at the Democratic Party National Convention from the morning of the same day.

It is known that the targets of the search include both former CEO Song’s current residence in Songpa-gu, Seoul and his former residence in Incheon. The residences of officials, including those in charge of accounting for the primary camp, were also subject to seizure and search.

It is known that the prosecution carried out the search and seizure in order to preemptively secure materials that could prove that former CEO Song was involved in or colluding with the allegation.

The suspicion of the money envelope at the Democratic Party National Convention is that Democratic Party lawmaker Yoon Kwan-seok and former Korea Water Resources Corporation standing audit committee member Kang Rae-gu sent a total of 93 million won to active members of the National Assembly from March to May 2021 to elect Song as the party representative. It is said that it was made and distributed.

Prosecutors suspect that former CEO Song, who was pointed out as the final beneficiary of the distribution of money and goods, either knew or ordered the crime.

Former CEO Song denies allegations of order, recognition, and connivance in this case. At a press conference in Paris, France on the 22nd, he said, “It is difficult for a candidate to take care of the work of the camp.”

Former CEO Song returned home early from Paris, France, on the 24th to resolve the issue, and the prosecution banned him from leaving the country.