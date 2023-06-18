Home » [주간 뉴욕 증시]Market ‘touch’ to Powell’s remarks :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::
[주간 뉴욕 증시]Market ‘touch’ to Powell’s remarks :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[주간 뉴욕 증시]Market ‘touch’ to Powell’s remarks :: Sympathetic media Newsis news agency ::

[뉴욕=AP/뉴시스]A NYSE sign is seen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, USA, on March 22 (local time). 2023.03.03.

[서울=뉴시스] Reporter Yu Ja-bi = This week, the New York stock market is expected to show volatility, paying attention to the remarks of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell.

According to Yahoo Finance on the 18th (local time), after the Fed left its benchmark interest rate unchanged last week, investors will again focus on the Fed this week.

Speaker Powell will testify before the House Financial Services Committee on the 21st and the Senate Banking Committee on the 22nd.

Fed vice chair nominee Philip Jefferson and Fed director Lisa Cook will also attend Senate confirmation hearings this week.

The Federal Reserve, which has raised interest rates 10 times in a row since March last year, stopped the march of rate hikes last week. The Fed’s interest rate freeze is the first in 15 months.

The median of the ‘dot plot’, which shows the Fed’s future interest rate projections, rose to 5.6% from 5.1%. This means that two additional rate hikes are possible by the end of the year.

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said at a news conference that “almost all Fed members fully agreed on the need to get inflation to 2%,” referring to the possibility of further rate hikes later this year.

Nonetheless, many economists believe that two more rate hikes by the Fed may not happen.

“We expect to convince the Fed that a final September hike is not necessary, with employment and other factors, along with encouraging signs that core inflation is easing,” said Paul Ashworth, chief North America economist at Capital Economics.

See also  Silvia Salis on the taxi in Genoa: "I asked to pay with a debit card, the driver replied 'the free ride is over'"

On the 20th, the results of FedEx, a logistics company known as America’s ‘economic windmill’, will be announced.

The number of new jobless claims per week this week and the Conference Board leading economic index for May will also be released.

Meanwhile, on the 19th, the New York stock market will be closed on the day of the liberation of black slaves.

