[특징주] Kumbi, a ‘successful bullet for this year’s public offering’, plummeted by 7% on the news of paid-in capital increase

Kumbi, a children’s furniture company, is on a sharp decline following the news of a paid-in capital increase.

As of 2:40 p.m. on the 26th, Kumbi is trading at 17,150 won, down 1,400 won (-7.55%) from the previous trading day.

The previous day, Kumbi announced that it would decide on a paid-in capital increase of 20 billion won through public offering. The number of shares to be issued as a paid-in capital increase for operation and facility financing is 1.5 million. The issue price of new shares is 13,460 won per share. The scheduled date for the listing of new shares is July 6, and subscriptions for paid-in capital increase will be held on the 19th and 20th of next month.

Kumbi, which was listed on the KOSDAQ market in February, announced the start of the first public offering this year.

Previously, the competition rate of 1547 to 1 and 1772.59 to 1 was recorded in institutional demand forecasting and general subscription, respectively, and the public offering price was fixed at 5,000 won beyond the top. Also, on the first day of listing and the next day, it recorded ‘Dasangsang’ (upper price for two consecutive days after the initial price doubled the public offering price).

