[특징주] News of Olipass’ acquisition of Japanese patent for design technology for RNA therapeutics is strong

It is strong, with Olipass recording the upper limit. The news that it has acquired a Japanese patent for ribonucleic acid (RNA) treatment design technology seems to have led the uptrend.

As of 3:13 pm on the 29th, Olipass is trading at 1968 won, up 29.99% (454 won) from the previous day.

On this day, Olipass announced that it had acquired a Japanese patent for the material and use (design technology) of the artificial gene ‘OPNA’, which is specialized in inducing exon deletion by combining with ‘pre-mRNA’ in the cell nucleus.

This is the fifth patent acquisition following Australia, Singapore, Russia, and Indonesia, and application examinations are also underway in major countries such as the United States and Europe.

Olipass explained, “Since all of Olipass’ RNA treatment pipelines are based on OPNA, the newly acquired patents have the effect of extending the exclusive rights of these substance patents.”

