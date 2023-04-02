The Cathedral of the Holy Family in Barcelona began construction in 1882 and is still under construction. It is said to be completed in 2026, but the construction period is short compared to the 632 years of Cologne Cathedral and the 579 years of Milan Cathedral. Where will believers hold Mass during this period? Cathedrals in Europe usually consist of several chapels (places of worship), and there are chapels that are completed first in the construction process, so they are used. Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris, which was destroyed by fire four years ago, held mass in the Chapel of the Virgin Mary, which was not damaged, and anyone can attend Sunday mass in the Chapel of the Holy Family in Barcelona, ​​which has already been completed. It is wisdom to proceed in parallel without segmenting each one while going step by step when the destination to be reached is far away.

The European Unitary Patent and Unified Patent Court, which will start in June, will also proceed in parallel with the existing system. Currently, European patents are divided into individual country patents, which are separately applied for and registered in each member country, and bundled patents, which are registered in the necessary member countries when the right is recognized after applying to the European Patent Office. Patents in individual countries are examined on a country-by-country basis, and invalidation and infringement disputes are also handled according to the laws of the respective countries. Bundled patents are registered in the country in which the right holder selects the necessary country after obtaining registration qualifications through a common examination by the European Intellectual Property Office. judged by the laws of the country. This allows a bundled patent to be invalid in Germany but remain in force in France, and may result in a finding of infringement in the Netherlands and non-infringement in Belgium for a particular product.

In order to solve this irrationality, Europe created a single patent that is managed through the same procedure from application to registration and expiration, and launched a unified patent court to have jurisdiction over all contracting states in the procedure after registration. However, it does not abolish the existing system of individual country patents and bundled patents. However, bundled patents can also be dealt with by the Unified Patent Court, so that the process after registration can be unified like a single patent. In addition to this, if the holder of a bundled patent wants to be judged by the court of each country of registration as before, it is also possible. You can apply for opt-out from the jurisdiction of the Unified Patent Court. I feel the confidence to try and choose both systems together, and the effort to go together by minimizing the number of dropouts while moving toward a distant goal. Buildings and systems should be made this way to be strong.

Moon Hwan-gu, Representative Patent Attorney at Duriam Patent Law Firm