[포토] 3rd launch of Korean launch vehicle Nuri, ‘to space’

[포토] 3rd launch of Korean launch vehicle Nuri, ‘to space’

▲ The Nuri-ho is being launched from the Naro Space Center in Goheung-gun, South Jeolla Province on the 25th, the 3rd re-launch day of the Korean launch vehicle Nuri-ho (KSLV-II), which failed to launch due to a technical defect. Unlike the first and second launches, which were loaded with parent satellites and performance verification satellites that had no real function, the third launch, Nuri, was equipped with practical satellites, next-generation small satellite No. 2 and seven cube satellites. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

The Nuri-ho is being launched from the Naro Space Center in Goheung-gun, South Jeolla Province, on the 25th, the day of the 3rd re-launch of the Korean rocket launch vehicle (KSLV-II), which failed due to a technical defect. Unlike the first and second launches, which were loaded with parent satellites and performance verification satellites that had no real function, the third launch, Nuri, was equipped with practical satellites, next-generation small satellite No. 2 and seven cube satellites. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

