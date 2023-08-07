Home » [포토] ‘Inspection of power generation output status in extreme heat’
News

[포토] ‘Inspection of power generation output status in extreme heat’

by admin
[포토] ‘Inspection of power generation output status in extreme heat’

▲ On the morning of the 7th, when electricity demand is expected to peak while the heat wave crisis warning level is maintained at the highest level, ‘serious’, an employee is checking the power generation output at the Seoul Power Headquarters of Korea Midland Power in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

▲ On the morning of the 7th, when electricity demand is expected to peak while the heat wave crisis warning level is maintained at the highest level, ‘serious’, an employee is checking the power generation output at the Seoul Power Headquarters of Korea Midland Power in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

▲ On the morning of the 7th, when electricity demand is expected to peak while the heat wave crisis warning level is maintained at the highest level, ‘serious’, an employee is checking the power generation output at the Seoul Power Headquarters of Korea Midland Power in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

On the morning of the 7th, when electricity demand is expected to peak as the heat wave crisis warning level is maintained at the highest level, ‘serious’, an employee is checking the power generation output status at the Seoul Power Headquarters of Korea Midland Power in Mapo-gu, Seoul. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

See also  With the bike against the roundabout, a very serious 35 year old from Caluso

You may also like

“We are a team”: Offcorss and GO RIGO...

SV Waldhof defeat against Munich, Beatrice Egli on...

A biography of writing and reading

From the likes to the political action of...

Fatal diving accident: woman dies in the chalk...

Fort Lauderdale Airport Terminal Evacuated and Returns to...

Worrying indicators cast a shadow over the national...

Today continues the fourth date

TechTicker: Sonnet Triple 4K Dock, Satechi USB-C Adapter...

The content of the Friday sermon on the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy