[포토] ‘It’s still hot’

▲ On the afternoon of the 8th, ‘Ipchu’, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, children are playing in the water at the children’s water park at Hanbat Arboretum in Daejeon’s Seo-gu Expo Citizen Square. On this day, the highest daytime temperature in most parts of the country was 35 degrees Celsius, followed by a heatwave. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

