Home » [포토] ‘It’s still hot’
News

[포토] ‘It’s still hot’

by admin
[포토] ‘It’s still hot’

▲ On the afternoon of the 8th, ‘Ipchu’, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, children are playing in the water at the children’s water park at Hanbat Arboretum in Daejeon’s Seo-gu Expo Citizen Square. On this day, the highest daytime temperature in most parts of the country was 35 degrees Celsius, followed by a heatwave. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

▲ On the afternoon of the 8th, ‘Ipchu’, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, children are playing in the water at the children’s water park at Hanbat Arboretum in Daejeon’s Seo-gu Expo Citizen Square. On this day, the highest daytime temperature in most parts of the country was 35 degrees Celsius, followed by a heatwave. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

▲ On the afternoon of the 8th, ‘Ipchu’, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, children are playing in the water at the children’s water park at Hanbat Arboretum in Daejeon’s Seo-gu Expo Citizen Square. On this day, the highest daytime temperature in most parts of the country was 35 degrees Celsius, followed by a heatwave. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

On the afternoon of the 8th, ‘Ipchu’, which marks the end of summer and the beginning of autumn, children are playing in the water at the children’s water park at the Hanbat Arboretum in Daejeon’s Seo-gu Expo Citizen Square. On this day, the highest daytime temperature in most parts of the country was 35 degrees Celsius, followed by a heatwave. Reporter Cho Hyun-ho hyunho@

You may also like

Colombian Drug Trafficker ‘Otoniel’ Sentenced to 45 Years...

Prosecuted subject accused of brutal assault on a...

“These liars know they prevented peace talks”

The Cold Atom Laboratory enables exploration of the...

Does Fico Gutiérrez worry? 4 candidates would unite...

Kalsdorf-based company Roto Frank relies on 50 percent...

The Sultanate of Oman issued a warning statement...

Arson suspected: carport in Schwerin burns again >...

The Registry Office did not endorse the candidacy...

Crashed into radar: speed cameras disabled

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy