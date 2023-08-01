[포토] KOSPI records year-to-date high… 1.3% rise

▲ The KOSPI recorded a yearly high thanks to foreign and institutional purchases. On the 1st, the KOSPI index showed 2667.07, up 34.49 points (1.31%) from the previous trading day, on the electronic display board of KB Kookmin Bank’s dealing room in Yeouido, Seoul. The KOSDAQ index finished trading at 939.67, up 3.70 points (0.40%) from the previous trading day, and the won-dollar exchange rate closed at 1283.8 won, up 9.2 won from the battlefield. Reporter Go Iran photoeran@

