[포토] Lee Jae-myung – Lee Nak-yeon, dinner meeting… ‘Happiness’ – Etoday

The dinner meeting between Lee Jae-myung, the leader of the Democratic Party and former leader Lee Nak-yeon, which had been postponed twice due to torrential rain, took place on the 28th. At a dinner held somewhere in Seoul that day, the party’s representative, Kim Young-jin, head of the political affairs coordination office, and Rep. Yoon Young-chan were together. Photo courtesy of the Democratic Party of Korea

▲Lee Jae-myung (left), Democratic Party leader and former leader Lee Nak-yeon are taking a commemorative photo before a dinner meeting somewhere in Seoul on the 28th. (Photo courtesy of the Democratic Party of Korea)

▲Lee Jae-myung (right) and former leader Lee Nak-yeon of the Democratic Party are taking a commemorative photo before a dinner meeting somewhere in Seoul on the 28th. (Photo courtesy of the Democratic Party of Korea)

▲Lee Jae-myung, the Democratic Party representative, and Lee Nak-yeon, former representative, are having a dinner meeting somewhere in Seoul on the 28th. (Photo courtesy of the Democratic Party of Korea)

