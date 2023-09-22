[포토] Top Democratic Party members met with Representative Lee Jae-myung

▲Jung Cheong-rae, a member of the Democratic Party of Korea’s Supreme Council, is arriving at Green Hospital in Jungnang-gu, Seoul, where leader Lee Jae-myeong, who is fasting, is hospitalized on the 22nd. (National Assembly Progressive Foundation)

▲The Democratic Party of Korea’s top members Chung Cheong-rae, Park Chan-dae, and Seo Young-kyo are briefing after meeting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung, who is on his 23rd day of fasting, at Green Hospital in Jungnang-gu, Seoul on the evening of the 22nd. (National Assembly Progressive Foundation)

▲The Democratic Party of Korea’s top members Chung Cheong-rae, Seo Young-kyo, and Jang Gyeong-tae are briefing after meeting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myeong, who is on his 23rd day of fasting, at Green Hospital in Jungnang-gu, Seoul on the 22nd. (National Assembly Progressive Foundation)

Democratic Party Supreme Council members Chung Cheong-rae, Seo Young-kyo, and Jang Gyeong-tae are briefing after meeting Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myeong, who is on his 23rd day of fasting, at Green Hospital in Jungnang-gu, Seoul on the evening of the 22nd. National Assembly Photo Reporting Group

