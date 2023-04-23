[포토] World Book Day, Reading at Gwanghwamun Square

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected] See also New landslide in Florida

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively.