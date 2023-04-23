Home » [포토] World Book Day, Reading at Gwanghwamun Square
News

[포토] World Book Day, Reading at Gwanghwamun Square

by admin
[포토] World Book Day, Reading at Gwanghwamun Square

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the 'Gwanghwamun Bookyard' and 'Seoul Plaza for Reading' at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin holjjak@

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the 'Gwanghwamun Bookyard' and 'Seoul Plaza for Reading' at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin holjjak@

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the 'Gwanghwamun Bookyard' and 'Seoul Plaza for Reading' at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin holjjak@

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the 'Gwanghwamun Bookyard' and 'Seoul Plaza for Reading' at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin holjjak@

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the 'Gwanghwamun Bookyard' and 'Seoul Plaza for Reading' at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin holjjak@

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

See also  New landslide in Florida
▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the Seoul Metropolitan Government operates the 'Gwanghwamun Bookyard' and 'Seoul Plaza for Reading' at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin holjjak@

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the 'Gwanghwamun Bookyard' and 'Seoul Plaza for Reading' at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin holjjak@

▲ On the 23rd, World Book Day, a foreign tourist visiting Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul reads a book. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively. Reporter Taehyun Shin [email protected]

On the 23rd, World Book Day, citizens who visited Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul are reading books. From this day to November, the city of Seoul operates the ‘Gwanghwamun Bookyard’ and ‘Seoul Plaza for Reading’ at Gwanghwamun Square and Seoul Plaza, respectively.

You may also like

Medal of environmental merit as part of Earth...

Competition, green light for the bill

Ethiopia Betking League / J20: Again and again...

Female hummingbirds ‘dress up’

May 2023 pensions, when they are paid —...

In the first quarter, the opening price of...

The party begins to fill with candidates for...

at least 6,000 workers are needed for the...

In a qualitative operation with the participation of...

New director of the National Land Agency for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy