[함인희의 우문현답]Birth rate of 0.71, is the government aware of the crisis?

Movements to introduce foreign housekeepers

‘Sceptic’ with no foreign success stories

Factors of low fertility need to be looked at in a complex way

It seems that the government’s move to introduce a foreign domestic helper policy is accelerating. The foreign domestic helper policy is not a so-called ‘out of the box’ issue.

Early on, Filipino-American sociologist Lassel Parenhas analyzed in depth the organic link between women, migration, and housework in his book ‘Servants of Globalization’, which was translated and introduced in Korea in 2009. Like reported an actual case in which a woman who graduated from dental school in the Philippines moved to San Francisco to work as a childcare helper for a lawyer couple, and criticized the reality of the ‘Global Care Chain’.

I visited Singapore 10 years ago and held an expert meeting on the subject of foreign domestic help policy. During the meeting, I heard an exciting story about how in the mid-1960s, when Prime Minister Lee Kuan Yew planned a national project called ‘Romancing Singapore’, he actively promoted the marriage of college graduate women.

‘Romancing Singapore’ was an ambitious policy to improve the quality of the Singaporean people by encouraging smart women who graduated from college to have many children. These included various programs in which the state directly acted as a matchmaker to help college graduate women get married, and it is said that there was even a content that greatly subsidized travel expenses for college graduate women traveling abroad with a prospective spouse.

However, the project was soon thwarted due to opposition from a woman who graduated from college. The eugenics logic premised on Romancing Singapore was also criticized for being anachronistic, along with resistance to the government’s stance that regards women simply as tools to bear children.

Since then, the foreign domestic helper policy was a program devised by the Singaporean government to support the job hunting of married women with college degrees and work while at the same time helping to reduce the fertility rate. As foreign housekeepers, a large number of low-educated and poor women from Malaysia and Indonesia near Singapore were introduced. The range of wages for domestic helpers is determined by the state, and tax benefits equal to the amount paid to domestic helpers are provided, so there is a perception that not hiring a housekeeper is rather a loss.

The peculiarity is that, as the Singaporean government values ​​population quality management, foreign domestic helpers were fundamentally blocked from obtaining permanent residency along with a restriction on the employment period, and stipulated that sexually transmitted disease tests and pregnancy tests are mandatory once every six months. there was.

Experts unanimously agreed that they are ashamed of the reality that Singaporean society is keeping silent even though the human rights of housekeepers are being violated so much. Of course, in the case of ‘unexpected and disgraceful things’ to the housekeeper, an expulsion order is issued on the spot.

On the KBS 9 o’clock news last Tuesday, a section asking for citizens’ opinions on the introduction of the foreign domestic helper policy appeared. Among the interview responses, the announcer’s comment was that the most honest (?) opinion was that “low wages appealed to me the most.” On the other hand, most of the responses were skeptical about the government’s intention to help resolve the low birth rate through foreign housekeepers. The content of the interview was impressive, saying, “There are not one or two things to consider before deciding on childbirth and childrearing, but the government’s perception that it can be solved with the help of a domestic helper is overly simplistic.”

First of all, there is no evidence that foreign domestic helpers contributed to the increase in the birth rate in Singapore. The key to solving the mystery may be hidden in the fact that countries experiencing a low birth rate crisis have in common that they are so-called ‘Confucian capitalist countries’, such as Japan, China, and Singapore, with Korea at the forefront. We should not overlook the paradox that the familistic desire to successfully raise children is actually the biggest obstacle to childbirth.

In the case of the foreign domestic helper policy, it is difficult to understand the government’s intention to introduce it even though it already has many controversial issues, and it is even more difficult to understand the expectation of a policy that has no trace of success in solving the low birth problem. It is only confusing whether the government’s sense of crisis surrounding the total birth rate of 0.71 (Q4 2021) is urgent or shallow.

