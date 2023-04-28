Home » [합천소식] Hapcheon Tripitaka Theme Park, operating spring weekend events, etc. :: Sympathy Media Newsis News Agency ::
by admin
[합천=뉴시스] Hapcheon County Office Last year, Hapcheon Tripitaka Theme Park held a spring weekend event

[합천=뉴시스]Reporter Seo Hee-won = Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do announced on the 28th that it will hold a spring weekend event at the Daejanggyeong Theme Park in celebration of the month of family in May.

This event will be held for a total of 7 days on weekends and Children’s Day from the 5th to the 21st of next month, and will host various performances and various auxiliary events within the Tripitaka Theme Park to welcome family tourists coming out for a spring outing.

As the main event, a character band performance, cosplay dance performance, magic show, and bubble show will be held at the outdoor venue of the Tripitaka Theme Park. Each performance will be performed three times a day on a set date, and various events will be held while communicating with the audience with a lively moderator.

In addition, there are various side events that can only be met during the event period, such as treasure hunting, large-scale yut play, eating land, and dalgona experiences, which are perfect for the whole family to enjoy together.

◇ Hapcheon-gun Food Integrated Support Center, Familiarization Tour for School Food Service Officials

On the 28th, Hapcheon-gun, Gyeongsangnam-do, conducted a familiarization tour for the first half of the year at the Food Integrated Support Center for school food service personnel.

The Hapcheon-gun Food Integration Support Center, which has been piloting public meal service in nine schools since March, conducted a familiarization tour in the first half of the year for about 50 people involved in school meal service, including cooks, nutritionists (teachers), delivery drivers, and senior clubs.

Through this, an opportunity to understand the planning and production system for public (school) meal service through the integrated food support center and to communicate between producers and consumers was provided.

After explaining the role and vision of the Food Integrated Support Center, the manager in charge of food support and a tour of the facility helped to understand the product inspection, delivery vehicle, and overall shipping process.

◎Sympathy Press Newsis [email protected]

