0-0. Chile and Colombia draw without goals

Chile and Colombia tied without goals in the second match of the qualifiers for the 2026 World Cupin a match that began and ended with whistles for Chilean coach Eduardo Berizzo, who has not won since he took the helm of La Roja a year and a half ago.

The game began with inaccuracies in the defense of three that Berizzo proposed, without depth in the attack, and with a Colombia that tried to exploit the speed and the exchange of positions between Rafael Santos Borré and Luis Díaz, who showed why he has a permanent place in Liverpool.

In the first ten minutes, between them they generated three scoring opportunities that did not materialize partly due to the poor state of the playing field in Bryan Cortes’ area and partly due to the haste of the coffee forwards.

Chile’s reaction came in the 12th minute with one of the best chances of the first half: Erick Pulgar, the best in the local midfield, hit a rebound in three quarters of the field and his missile was repelled spectacularly by Camilo Vargas .

The Red settled. He looked more for the wings, on the left with an incisive but failed Ben Brereton and a very in tune Matías Catalán. The Argentine full-back from Talleres, nationalized as Chilean, agreed with those who after the Uruguay game asked to seat the Moroccan of Chilean origin, Nayel Mehssatou.

The match was balanced, with a Colombia more stuck in its own area but with a lot of venom in the counterattack and a Chile encouraged by a willful Alexis Sánchez, who is not in the best physical moment.

It was then that Pulgar had it again from the outside and especially Rodrigo Echevarría, with one of the clearest shots of the match.

The Huracán midfielder, Berizzo’s new addition to the starting eleven, threw the ball to the post from the six-yard box with Vargas sold and the stadium choked with the cry for a goal.

The second half started in the same vein, with both teams lost in the middle of the field, without stringing passes or creating scoring opportunities until in the 57th minute, Nestor Lorenzo shook up the bench and brought on James Rodríguez.

Little by little the coffee growers took control of the ball, they began to link passes to make the Chileans run in search of shadows, to the happiness of the visiting fans, who began to shout “olé.”

In the 79th minute, a fantastic wall left Luis Sinisterra with everything to score the goal and minutes later Alexis put a golden ball on Maripán’s head, but although the shot hit the Colombian net, the goal was disallowed for offside. at the request of the VAR.

The carousel of changes later distorted the match, with neither coach achieving the superiority that both teams were looking for.

Jhon Durán had another one as time began to expire, and so did Diego Valdes, but he ran into a fantastic Vargas. However, the marker did not move. Colombia showed that it has a longer and more powerful squad, and Chile that it lacks the bank to aspire to be among the best.

Colombia has 4 points in the tie and is third while Chile, with one point, occupies eighth place.

For the third date, next October 12, Colombia will host Uruguay and Chile will be home against Peru.

Datasheet:

0. Chile: Brayan Cortés; Matías Catalán (Juan Delgado, min 72), Gary Medel, Guillermo Maripán, Gabriel Suazo; Erick Pulgar, Rodrigo Echeverría, Diego Valdés, Arturo Vidal (Charles Aranguiz, min 72); Ben Brereton (Alexander Aravena, min 74), Alexis Sánchez.

Coach: Eduardo Berizzo.

0. Colombia: Camilo Vargas; Daniel Muñoz, Yerry Mina (Davinson Sánchez, min 22), Jhon Lucumí, Deiver Machado; Jefferson Lerma, Mateus Uribe, Jorge Carrascal (James Rodríguez, min 57); Jhon Arias (Juan Quintero, min 70), Luis Díaz (Luis Sinisterra min. 70) and Rafael Santos Borré (Jhon Durán min 57).

Coach: Néstor Lorenzo.

Referee: Venezuelan Jesús Valenzuela. He cautioned Matías Catalán (min.38) for Chile and Jhon Arias (min. 40), Jorge Carrascal (min. 47), Luis Díaz (min. 54), Deiver Machado (min. 63), Jhon Durán (min. 88) for Colombia.

Incidents: Match on the second date of the South American qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup United States, Canada and Mexico that was played at the Monumental stadium in Santiago de Chile.

