01/31/2023 – Slow Spoken News

Death toll in Peshawar attack rises to 83

According to official figures, the death toll after the attack in the Pakistani city of Peshawar has risen to 83. Around 150 people were injured. A suicide bomber blew himself up in a mosque on Monday. Many of the victims were police officers who had gathered for midday prayer. The mosque in Peshawar is located in a building that also houses the provincial police headquarters and a counter-terrorism department. So far, no one has confessed to the crime. Both the Pakistani Taliban and the jihadist militia “Islamic State” are active in the north-western region.

US does not want to deliver F-16s to Ukraine

The US will not deliver F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, according to President Joe Biden. Biden answered the corresponding question from a reporter with no. French President Emmanuel Macron has not ruled out the delivery of fighter jets to Ukraine. At the same time, he warned of the risk of an escalation and named a number of “criteria” that would have to be met for a delivery of French fighter jets. For Germany, Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already ruled out complying with a Ukrainian request for fighter jets.

US President Biden wants to end the corona emergency

In the USA, after around three years, an end to the corona emergency is in sight. President Joe Biden’s administration wants to extend the rule one last time and then let it expire on May 11, the White House Office of Management and Budget said. With the move, competencies are returned to lower and decentralized positions. In addition, hospitals should no longer receive surcharges for the treatment of corona patients. The end of central government procurement of vaccines is expected to result in a massive spike in prices.

IMF sees global economic situation less gloomy than before

According to estimates by the International Monetary Fund, the global economy is developing better than initially thought. The financial institution said in Washington that it expects economic growth of 2.9 percent for the current year, raising its previous October forecast by 0.2 percentage points. Contrary to previous estimates, Germany and Italy could probably avoid a recession. Overall, Europe is proving to be “more resilient than expected” in view of the effects of the Ukraine war. In addition, the global economy is benefiting from China‘s relaxed corona policy.

Scholz wants to deepen German-Brazilian relations under President Lula

In Brazil, Chancellor Olaf Scholz confirmed his interest in close German-Brazilian relations. The SPD politician invited the new Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva and his cabinet to government consultations in Berlin. Scholz praised Lula’s announcements on climate protection and against deforestation in the Amazon rainforest. This is “very good news for our planet”. On the last stop of his trip to South America, the Chancellor reaffirmed his willingness to speedily ratify the free trade agreement between the EU and the Mercosur states.

Pope starts trip to Kinshasa

Pope Francis begins a six-day trip to the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan this Tuesday. In the Congolese capital of Kinshasa, the head of the Catholic Church will first meet with Head of State Félix Tshisekedi. A highlight of Francis’ 40th trip abroad is likely to be a public mass on Wednesday at the N’Dolo military airport, to which more than a million believers are expected. He is then expected in South Sudan’s capital Juba on Friday. In both civil war countries, the pope wants to promote peace above all.