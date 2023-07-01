03/13/2023 – Slow Spoken News

Beijing wants to strengthen its military

China‘s head of state and party leader Xi Jinping wants to turn the Chinese military into a “Great Wall of Steel”. In a speech at the end of the annual session of the People’s Congress, the President said in Beijing that the modernization of the People’s Liberation Army should be promoted. This should effectively secure national sovereignty, security and development interests. Against the background of tensions with the US, the People’s Congress had previously approved a sharp increase in defense spending this year by 7.2 percent.

Arms imports from European countries have risen sharply

As a result of the Ukraine war, arms imports in Europe almost doubled in 2022. A new report by the Stockholm peace research institute SIPRI shows an increase of 93 percent compared to the previous year. Ukraine has become the third largest arms importer in the world. Only Qatar and India imported more weapons last year.

Klitschko praises Germany’s support for Ukraine

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko has praised Germany’s help in Ukraine’s defense against Russia. The Federal Republic is one of the biggest supporters of his country, for which he thanks again, Klitschko told the editorial network Germany. At the same time he called for more speed in further arms deliveries. The mayor of the Ukrainian capital criticized the government in Berlin for making decisions on this far too slowly.

Warning strike disrupts air traffic in Germany

Employees at the capital’s Berlin-Brandenburg airport and at the northern German airports of Hamburg, Hanover and Bremen went on a warning strike. Travelers have to be prepared for significant delays and cancellations, as the Verdi union announced. Around 200 departures were canceled at Berlin Airport alone. Verdi is reacting to unsuccessful collective bargaining with the warning strikes.

German film clears up at the Oscars

With a total of four Oscars, the German production “Nothing New in the West” is the second most successful film at this year’s Oscars in Los Angeles. At the 95th film awards ceremony, the jury awarded the anti-war drama, among other things, as the best international film. With seven Oscars, most of the night’s awards went to the fantasy adventure Everything Everywhere All At Once, including Best Picture and Best Actress, Michelle Yeoh. Brendan Fraser won Best Actor for his role in The Whale. Costume designer Ruth E. Carter is also the first Black woman to walk home with two golden boys.

Writer Kenzaburo Oe has died

The Japanese writer and Nobel Prize winner for literature Kenzaburo Oe is dead. He died on March 3 at the age of 88, according to his publisher. Oe received the Nobel Prize in 1994. In his work he dealt, among other things, with pacifism and with his disabled son. He also used his prominence to protest against nuclear weapons and nuclear power.

