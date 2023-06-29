05/03/2023 – Slow Spoken News

Press freedom around the world under constant pressure

According to Reporters Without Borders’ press freedom ranking, working conditions for media workers in 70 of the 180 countries surveyed continue to be problematic. Crises, wars and conflicts endanger the worldwide freedom of the press like it has not done for a long time. Norway takes first place again. Germany was downgraded again and slipped to 21st place. North Korea brings up the rear, the situation in Vietnam and China is hardly better. Russia ranks 164th for the almost total suppression of independent reporting on its war of aggression against Ukraine.

UNICEF: Twelve million girls forced into marriage worldwide

According to UNICEF estimates, the number of child marriages is slowly declining. In an analysis released today, the United Nations Children’s Fund estimates that 12 million girls are involved in child marriage every year. The organization warned that ongoing crises, armed conflicts, climate catastrophes and the consequences of the pandemic could undo previous progress in the fight against child marriage. There are currently 640 million girls and women in the world who were married before their 18th birthday.

Seven-day ceasefire planned in Sudan

The leaders of the Sudanese army and their rival paramilitaries have agreed to a seven-day ceasefire from Thursday. This was announced by the Foreign Ministry of the neighboring country of South Sudan. The President of South Sudan, Salva Kiir, has been mediating between the two parties to the conflict for a few days. In Sudan, de facto President Abdel Fattah al-Burhan is using the armed forces to wage a power struggle against his deputy, Mohammed Hamdan Daglo, who heads the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

US sends additional soldiers to border with Mexico

The US government wants to temporarily send 1,500 additional soldiers to the border with Mexico. The troops are supposed to support the work of border guards there, but not take part in law enforcement measures. The US is currently preparing for a surge in illegal immigration across the southern border. On May 11, a controversial regulation that ex-President Donald Trump issued, with which migrants could be immediately turned away at the border with Mexico in the corona pandemic, is to be abolished.

Another Russian freight train derailed near Ukraine after an explosion

For the second time in a short time, a freight train has derailed after an explosion in Russia near the border with Ukraine. According to the Russian railway operator, a locomotive and around 20 wagons jumped off the tracks in the Bryansk region. The governor of the region wrote of an unknown explosive device that had exploded. So nobody was injured. A train derailed in the same region on Monday after strangers blew up the rails. Attacks on Russian infrastructure and supply routes have increased in recent weeks.

Man arrested near Buckingham Palace

In London it is a few days before the coronation of King Charles III. came to an incident. As the police said, a man approached the gate of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening and threw several objects on the palace grounds. It was believed to be shotgun cartridges. A suspicious bag that he was carrying was detonated by the police in a controlled manner, and the man was arrested. According to police, no one was injured. The incident is currently not classified as terrorist.