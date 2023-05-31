05/27/2023 – Fire in Aplerbeck: Fire in a half-timbered house – All news – News portal – Life in Dortmund

7
Here you can individually set which social media offers and external web services you want to allow on the dortmund.de website.
Privacy Settings
Here you can individually set which social media offers and external web services you want to allow on the dortmund.de website.
Please note that upon activation, data such as your IP address will be transmitted to the respective provider.
Activate service and agree to data transfer:
See also During his inspection in Xinjiang, Xi Jinping emphasized the complete and accurate implementation of the party's Xinjiang governance strategy in the new era, and the construction of a harmonious, harmonious, prosperous, civilized and progressive Xinjiang with good ecology and good living conditions.