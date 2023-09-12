09/08/2023 – Slow Spoken Messages

Jihadists kill more than 60 people in Mali

At least 49 civilians and 15 soldiers have been killed in two attacks by Islamist militants in the West African nation of Mali. According to the Malian military government, the two separate attacks targeted a passenger ship traveling on the Niger River and an army base in Bamba in the northern Gao region. A jihadist militia that is linked to al-Qaeda has claimed responsibility for this. The Malian government’s statement added that the country’s armed forces killed around 50 attackers.

21 dead after head-on collision in Mozambique

21 people were killed in a traffic accident in Mozambique in southeastern Africa. A bus collided head-on with a truck near the city of Catandica in the center of the country, the director of the city’s hospital said. The vehicle caught fire and the bus driver and 20 of the 21 passengers were burned. The hospital director reported that the controlled burning of agricultural land contributed to the accident, and the thick smoke massively restricted visibility on the road.

Racist chats at Scotland Yard

Five former London Metropolitan Police officers have pleaded guilty in court to exchanging racist messages in a chat. The WhatsApp messages are said to have been about Duchess Meghan and Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, among others. The officials, who were already retired at the time of the crime, are scheduled to receive their sentence on November 6th. An independent investigation in March found the London police to be “institutionally racist, sexist and homophobic.” A change at the top should bring about a turnaround. The new Scotland Yard boss Mark Rowley announced radical reform.

16-year-old brain dead after police operation in Paris

A 16-year-old motorcyclist collided with a patrol car while fleeing a traffic stop in a Paris suburb and was fatally injured. According to the public prosecutor’s office in Versailles, the teenager is brain dead. The police supervisory authority is investigating the case. The drivers of the two patrol cars involved were temporarily in police custody, but have been released again. The incident brings back memories of the death of a 17-year-old during a traffic stop at the end of June. At that time, France was shaken by serious riots and protests against police violence.

Trump adviser is guilty of contempt of Congress

Former White House trade adviser Peter Navarro was found guilty last year because he refused to testify before the committee investigating the storming of the Capitol and to hand over requested documents. US District Judge Amit Mehta plans to announce his verdict on January 12th. Navarro faces between 30 days and a year in prison for each of the two charges. The 74-year-old is the second Trump adviser after chief strategist Steve Bannon to be convicted of failing to cooperate with the committee.

30 years in prison for US actor Masterson

US actor Danny Masterson, known from the sitcom “The Roaring Seventies”, was sentenced to 30 years in prison in Los Angeles for rape. A jury found the 47-year-old guilty in May of raping two women in 2003. In a third case, the jury was unable to reach a unanimous verdict. A first trial against Masterson last November was unsuccessful because the jury at the time could not agree on a verdict in any of the three cases. The prosecution then reopened the case.